Children learn about families in September Friend to Friend with Elder Caussé, Primary general presidency

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, make crêpes with child hosts Leki Uipi and Millie Ferreira during the filming of the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast.

While sharing some traditions and things his family loves to do together, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of how important families are in the plan of God.

“I testify that Jesus is the Christ, that our Heavenly Father wants our eternal happiness, and that happiness is best achieved as we live as eternal families, as we support one another, as we feel loved by our parents and by our siblings,” he said. “I testify that family is central to everything we do in this life and in the plan of God.”

Elder Caussé and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, took part in the Friend to Friend broadcast released Sunday, Sept. 13, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The episode, titled “Friend to Friend: The Family Is of God,” is available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, in the Gospel Library or on the four Gospel for Kids YouTube channels in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Through their words interactions with the children in the episode, Elder and Sister Caussé and the Primary general presidency — President Rosemary K. Chibota; Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — taught and testified of families.

During the episode, Elder and Sister Caussé taught the young hosts, Millie Ferreira and Leki Uipi, how to make crêpes, which is a French dish and a Caussé family tradition. And they sang “Families Can Be Together Forever” from the Children’s Songbook in English and in French with a group of children and two of the Causses’ grandchildren joining via video from France. Elder Caussé played the piano in accompaniment.

Speaking to everyone watching, Elder Caussé said: “My young brethren and sisters, it was such a beautiful experience to be with these children that represent all of you — our hosts, our singers and our granddaughters. We enjoyed sharing family traditions with them and testifying about how important families are in the plan of God.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, prepare to sing with a group of children during the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’

The episode began with the Primary general presidency sharing how to say “family” in different languages.

President Chibota welcomed viewers. “As you watch and listen, look for how participating in family activities and prioritizing quality time together can strengthen family bonds now and forever. The Lord loves families. And we love you.”

Said Sister Garfield: “Today we’re talking about families and the special role they have in Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness for all of His children. You are important to your family, and your family is important to you.”

Sister Collins said like the different languages, all families are different. “‘The Family: A Proclamation to the World’ teaches that families can learn together, have fun together and become more like Jesus Christ together.”

President Rosemary K. Chibota, center, speaks to children along with Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor, left, and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor, during the September 2026 Friend to Friend. | Screenshot from Gospel for Kids YouTube

Gilbert and Louie, bird puppets from previous Friend to Friend episodes, were back for this episode and went to visit Louie’s cousin Penny in Antarctica, stopping to visit Gilbert’s cousins on the way. “It’s so good to see my extended family,” Louie said.

Millie and Leki talked about how families can bring people closer to Jesus Christ and what “The Family Proclamation” teaches. They read quotes from the proclamation, including:

“Happiness in family life is most likely to be achieved when founded upon the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“Successful marriages and families are established and maintained on principles of faith, prayer, repentance, forgiveness, respect, love, compassion, work and wholesome recreational activities.”

“Parents have a sacred duty to rear their children in love and righteousness, to provide for their physical and spiritual needs and to teach them to love and serve one another, observe the commandments of God, and be law-abiding citizens wherever they live.”

“The divine plan of happiness enables family relationships to be perpetuated beyond the grave. Sacred ordinances and covenants available in holy temples make it possible for individuals to return to the presence of God and for families to be united eternally.”

Video montages showed children around the world speaking about things they like to do with their families and how they can show love to their family members.

Bird puppets Gilbert, Penny and Louie speak about families during the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | Screenshot from Gospel for Kids YouTube

How to use the September 2026 Friend to Friend

The episode can be used at home or in Primary to help teach children about the family in God’s plan of happiness.

Along with previous Friend to Friend episodes, the September 2026 broadcast is available to watch on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, in the Gospel Library or on the four Gospel for Kids YouTube channels:

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, back left, and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, second from back left, take a picture with the Primary general presidency —President Rosemary K. Chibota, Sister Nina M. Garfield and Sister Theresa A. Collins — and child hosts Leki Uipi and Millie Ferreira during the filming of the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Caussé’s crêpes recipe

Making crêpes together is a favorite family tradition, Sister Caussé explained. Here is the recipe she made in the Friend to Friend episode.

Ingredients

3 cups flour

7 cups whole milk

5 eggs

¼ cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon salt

Butter for the pan

Toppings as desired

Directions

Put the flour in a mixing bowl. Add the milk one cup at a time, whisking well after each cup to gradually incorporate the flour, working from the center outward toward the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs one at a time, then add the sugar, salt and vanilla extract. Let the batter rest for about an hour. Melt the butter in the pan. Ladle a thin layer of batter in the pan, swirling gently to coat the pan. When the first side is ready, flip the crêpe over to lightly cook the other side. Fill with toppings and eat.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, make crêpes with child hosts Leki Uipi and Millie Ferreira during the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Previous Friend to Friend episodes

Related Story Read more Primary coverage in the Church News

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, speak to children during the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, wave at the conclusion of the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to children watching the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast along with his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints