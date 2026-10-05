Elder Thabo Lebethoa: ‘Jesus Christ Is the Light and Life of the World’

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about how to receive more of the Savior’s light. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Lebethoa’s talk summary

The Savior said: “I am the light and the life of the world.”

“Through His Spirit, He enlightens our minds. His light is also revealed through His perfect life and teachings.”

Whatever concerns, challenges and struggles come in life, the answer is always Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ can bring light in our moments of darkness and restore hope where there is hopelessness.”

To receive more of the Savior’s light in one’s life: First, increase faith in Him; second, study the scriptures daily, especially the Book of Mormon; third, practice repentance daily.

“Having faith in Jesus Christ means trusting that He understands our daily difficulties and knows how to help us rise above them, because He has experienced all our pains, afflictions and infirmities.”

The method, timing and length of scripture study matter less than the consistency and sincerity of the effort.

Repentance means a change of mind and a turning of the heart to God.

“I testify that today can be a new day, and tomorrow will be a better day, for all who come unto Jesus Christ and receive His light in their lives. He lovingly beckons: ‘Come unto me, and I will give you rest.’”

Notable quotes

“Whatever concerns, challenges and struggles we may have in our lives, the answer is always Jesus Christ.”

“Let us ponder about the changes that we need to make in our lives, and these may include how we use our time, the things we watch or listen to, and the language and tone we use as we communicate with others.”

“I testify that today can be a new day, and tomorrow will be a better day, for all who come unto Jesus Christ and receive His light in their lives.”

Who is Elder Lebethoa?

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Thabo Kula James Lebethoa was born Sept. 3, 1975, in Soweto, South Africa, to Holopi Simon Lebethoa and Hilda Magadi Lebethoa

Married Andronica Gadifele Matlapeng on Jan. 5, 2002, and they were sealed in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple on June 26, 2003. They are the parents of four children.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of South Africa.

He worked for the Church in welfare, self-reliance, human resources and religious education and as director for temporal affairs.

What has Elder Lebethoa done recently?