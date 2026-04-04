The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new eight new General Authority Seventies sustained April 4, 2026, in the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference. Top, from left to right: Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, Elder Matthew J. Eyring, Elder Hutch U. Fale and Elder James O. Fantone; bottom, from left to right: Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, Elder Thabo Lebethoa, Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan and Elder Paul H. Sinclair.

Eight new General Authority Seventies and a new member of the Presidency of the Seventy were among those announced among leadership changes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the April 2026 general conference.

The additions were part of the calls announced by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, during the Saturday afternoon session on April 4 in the Conference Center. Seven current General Authority Seventies were given emeritus status effective Aug. 1, and a new Primary general presidency was announced and sustained, also effective Aug. 1.

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai has been called to serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1. He will replace Elder S. Mark Palmer, who has served in the presidency since 2021 and one of the seven receiving emeritus status.

Also given emeritus status were Elder Craig C. Christensen, Elder Eduardo Gavarret, Elder Brook P. Hales, Elder William K. Jackson, Elder Erich W. Kopischke and Elder Peter F. Meurs.

The new Primary general presidency — which will begin service on Aug. 1 — is composed of Rosemary K. Chibota, president; Nian M. Garfield, first counselor; and Theresa A. Collins, second counselor.

General Authority Seventies are called to be “especial witnesses” and to assist the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in “building up the church and regulating all the affairs” and “preaching and administering the gospel” throughout the world (Doctrine and Covenants 107:25, 34, 38). They serve full time in the Church and are usually released in the year they turn 70 years old.

The eight newly called and sustained General Authority Seventies are:

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu

Elder Matthew J. Eyring

Elder Hutch U. Fale

Elder James O. Fantone

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway

Elder Thabo Lebethoa

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan

Elder Paul H. Sinclair

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, new member of the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1, 2026 | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, 53, was called as a General Authority Seventy in 2019 and is currently serving as president of the Church’s Asia Area. He has also served as an assistant executive director in the Missionary Department and an area assistant in the North America Southeast Area.

His previous Church service includes as Area Seventy, district president, branch president and full-time missionary in the Australia Melbourne Mission.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Born in Hong Kong, Elder Tai and his wife, Sister Naomi Tai, are the parents of six children.

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu

Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Christian Chiemezuolam Chigbundu, 51, has been serving as president of the Nigeria Engugu Mission. His previous Church service includes as bishop, stake president and Area Seventy.

Holding advanced credentials in accounting, finance, marketing and law, Elder Chigbundu has professional experience in finance and mobility services and has served in executive leadership and on professional boards in Nigeria.

Born in Ahiaba Okpuala, Nigeria, Elder Chigbundu and his wife, Sister Felicia Mgbeodi Ugbor Chigbundu, are the parents of five children.

Elder Matthew J. Eyring

Elder Matthew J. Eyring, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Matthew Johnson Eyring, 56, has been serving as vice president of career development for BYU-Pathway Worldwide. His previous Church service includes as Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop and full-time missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He has professional experience in management consulting, medical technology and business innovation.

Born in Palo Alto, California, he and his wife, Sister Amy Rebecca Froerer Eyring, are the parents of five children.

Elder Hutch U. Fale

Elder Hutch U. Fale, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Hutch Unga Fale, 45, has been serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area. His previous Church service includes stake president, high councilor, bishop and full-time missionary in the Tonga Nuku’alofa Mission.

He earned degrees from Brigham Young University–Hawaii, BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School and BYU’s Romney Institute of Public Service and Ethics.

Born in Provo, Utah, Elder Fale and his wife, Sister Gaylene Rosarine Lilino Fale, are the parents of five children.

Elder James O. Fantone

Elder James O. Fantone, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder James Gilwll Osorio Fantone, 54, has been serving as an Area Seventy in the Philippines Area. His previous Church service includes as president of the Philippines Antipolo Mission, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and full-time missionary in the Philippines Cagayan de Oro Mission.

He received a bachelor’s degree in management from Rizal Technological University and completed additional studies at the University of the Philippines. He has professional experience in education administration and leadership development.

Born in Manila, Philippines, Elder Fantone and his wife, Sister Cynthia Caseres Uy, are the parents of four children.

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway

Elder Kevin J. Hathaway, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Kevin James Hathaway, 51, has been serving as the president of the Arkansas Bentonville Mission. His previous Church service includes Area Seventy, stake president, bishop and full-time missionary in the Russia St. Petersburg Mission.

He received bachelor’s degrees in Russian language and international law and diplomacy from BYU. He has professional experience in health care and business leadership.

Born in Billings, Montana, Elder Hathaway and his wife, Sister Kali Lewis Hathaway, are the parents of six children.

Elder Thabo Lebethoa

Elder Thabo Lebethoa, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Thabo Kula James Lebethoa, 50, has been serving as a Sunday School teacher, with his previous Church service including as Area Seventy, president of the South Africa Cape Town Mission, stake president and bishop.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Africa. He has professional experience supporting welfare, self-reliance and religious education initiatives.

Born in Soweto, South Africa, Elder Lebethoa and his wife, Sister Andronica Gadifele Matlapeng, are the parents of four children.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeremiah Joseph Morgan, 55, has been serving as an elders quorum instructor, with his previous Church experience including Area Seventy, public affairs specialist, stake president, high councilor, bishop, branch president and full-time missionary in the Micronesia Guam Mission.

He received degrees from the University of Central Missouri and Brigham Young University. He has professional experience in public service and law.

Born in Kettering, Ohio, Elder Morgan and his wife, Sister Rebecca McDavitt Morgan, are the parents of five children.

Elder Paul H. Sinclair

Elder Paul H. Sinclair, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Paul Harrison Sinclair, 60, has been serving as president of the England London Mission. His previous Church service includes Area Seventy, stake president, public affairs specialist, high councilor and bishop.

He received degrees from Brigham Young University, Southern Illinois University and Gonzaga University. He has professional experience in law and organizational leadership.

Born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Elder Sinclair and his wife, Sister Mona Marie Hill Sinclair, are the parents of five children.