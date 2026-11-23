Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “The Gospel of Jesus Christ Is for All”
- President Dallin H. Oaks | President of the Church
- Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference.
- Theme: The way to overcome concerns or struggles is to get closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Oaks’ message here.
Outline
- This is the Church of Jesus Christ, with the restored fullness of His doctrine and authority in the latter days. He is God the Father’s Only Begotten Son. Salvation comes through the atoning blood of Christ.
- Latter-day Saints invite all to come unto Christ and “partake of his salvation, and the power of his redemption” (Omni 1:26).
- President Oaks prays for what Heavenly Father wants for each: to proceed forward on the covenant path into the eternities.
- The way to overcome concerns, struggles, questions and doubts is to get closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ. Strong faith requires daily trying, one step at a time, with prayer and scriptural learning.
- All are at different places on the covenant path and need to be patient with others and themselves. Overcoming uncertainty and doubt involves building faith and strengthening humility. Wait upon the Lord, trusting in His timing and promises.
- The Lord God is relentless in His loving pursuit of each person. Keep the commandments and be true to covenants to be guided along the covenant path.
- God knows all truth and expects His children to gain knowledge through both the scientific method and the spiritual method. Along the way, draw closer to Jesus Christ by increasing humility.
- Weekly renew covenants through partaking of the sacrament and consistent efforts to live according to those covenants. Those endowed should include regular temple attendance.
- The Book of Mormon teaches that forgiveness through Christ’s Atonement comes through faith, repentance and baptism. The book also records His appearance and teachings to the Nephites on the American continent.
- The Book of Mormon witnesses that the Lord loves and reaches out to all people. The Savior’s grace is for all, and He invites “all to come unto him” (2 Nephi 26:33).
- The Lord will eventually cause inspired teachings He gave in various nations to be brought forth for all people.
- Righteousness and truth are sweeping the earth “as with a flood” to gather the elect “from the four quarters of the earth” (Moses 7:62). Act on truths and share them with others so all may draw closer to Jesus Christ.
Reflection questions
When has getting closer to Jesus Christ helped you overcome a concern, struggle, question or doubt?
How does the Book of Mormon witness that the Lord reaches out to all people?
What’s something you can do to help someone take their next step on the covenant path?
In what ways do you see “righteousness and truth ... sweep the earth as with a flood” (Moses 7:62) in these latter days?
How can you draw closer to Jesus Christ this week?
Speaker quotes
- “As your President, I pray for what our Heavenly Father wants for each of us — to be active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, proceeding forward on the covenant path into the eternities.”
- “The Book of Mormon teaches that the great Creator died ‘for all men, that all men might become subject unto him’ (2 Nephi 9:5). This means that if our sins are to be forgiven through His Atonement, we must comply with the conditions He has prescribed, including faith, repentance and baptism. The fulfillment of these conditions depends on our desires, our choices and our actions.”
- “The Book of Mormon is a great witness that the Lord loves all people and reaches out to all, everywhere.”
Reference scriptures
- “And now, my beloved brethren, I would that ye should come unto Christ, who is the Holy One of Israel, and partake of his salvation, and the power of his redemption. Yea, come unto him, and offer your whole souls as an offering unto him, and continue in fasting and praying, and endure to the end; and as the Lord liveth ye will be saved.”
- “Know ye not that there are more nations than one? Know ye not that I, the Lord your God, have created all men, and that I remember those who are upon the isles of the sea; and that I rule in the heavens above and in the earth beneath; and I bring forth my word unto the children of men, yea, even upon all the nations of the earth?”
- “And righteousness will I send down out of heaven; and truth will I send forth out of the earth, to bear testimony of mine Only Begotten; his resurrection from the dead; yea, and also the resurrection of all men; and righteousness and truth will I cause to sweep the earth as with a flood, to gather out mine elect from the four quarters of the earth, unto a place which I shall prepare, an Holy City, that my people may gird up their loins, and be looking forth for the time of my coming; for there shall be my tabernacle, and it shall be called Zion, a New Jerusalem.”
Invitations and promises
- “We all have present or future concerns or struggles we are trying to overcome. Those may include questions or doubts. Whatever they are, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ. Again and again, He has taught us that He is the way. Focus on developing your faith in God and the mission of His Son, Jesus Christ. Strong faith requires more than strong desire. It means daily trying, one step at a time, with prayer and scriptural learning.”
- “We love you, young and old, men and women. So does the Lord God! He is relentless in His loving pursuit of each of you. Because of this concern and according to His words, I urge you to keep the commandments and be true to the covenants so many of you have made to guide you along the covenant path. Never let your secular learning limit your spiritual horizons.”
- “Protect yourself with the weekly renewing of your covenants by partaking of the sacrament and with consistent efforts to live according to those sacred covenants. Those who have been endowed should include regular attendance at the temple. These simple practices will protect and strengthen you.”
- “The Book of Mormon tells us that the children of God in ‘every nation’ have His promise that He ‘manifesteth himself unto all those who believe in him, by the power of the Holy Ghost’ (2 Nephi 26:13). These promises from the Book of Mormon are true. Millions believe them and have had experiences to affirm their truth. I invite all to believe them.”
- “As declared on its title page, the Book of Mormon has come forth that we ‘may know [of] the covenants of the Lord’ and also for the convincing of all ‘that Jesus is the Christ, the Eternal God, manifesting himself unto all nations.’ I call upon all to act on these truths and to share them with others that we may all draw closer to Jesus Christ, our Savior.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Jesus Christ Visits and Ministers to the People in the Americas”
- Related video: “Flooding the Earth With Christ’s Message”
- Related hymn: No. 1031, “Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken”
Recent conference talks on drawing closer to Christ
- Elder Thabo Lebethoa: “Jesus Christ Is the Light and Life of the World” (October 2026)
- Elder Dale G. Renlund: “Because of Jesus Christ” (April 2026)
- Elder Brian J. Holmes: “Jesus Christ Is the Way” (April 2026)
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, about 41 years after he was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Oaks had been a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren in the U.S. Supreme Court, was president of Brigham Young University, and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.