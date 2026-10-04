President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘The Gospel of Jesus Christ Is for All’

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about overcoming through the Savior. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’s talk summary

Members of the Church both obey the invitation of the prophet Amaleki and invite all others to “come unto Christ” (Omni 1:26).

“As your President, I pray for what our Heavenly Father wants for each of us — to be active members of the Church of Jesus Christ, proceeding forward on the covenant path into the eternities. We need one another’s prayers.”

Each individual is a work in progress with personal trials and challenges to work through and help others to overcome.

“We all have present or future concerns or struggles we are trying to overcome. ... Whatever they are, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Those challenges of mortality provide opportunities for individuals to develop faith in Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.

“Strong faith requires more than strong desire. It means daily trying, one step at a time, with prayer and scriptural learning.”

Reconciling conflicts that may exist between science and religion can take time. This process may also help build faith and strengthen humility.

“If our sins are to be forgiven through His Atonement, we must comply with the conditions He has prescribed, including faith, repentance and baptism.”

Notable quotes

“I pray for what our Heavenly Father wants for each of us — to be active members of the Church of Jesus Christ, proceeding forward on the covenant path into the eternities.”

“We all have present or future concerns or struggles we are trying to overcome. They may be uncertainties or doubts. Whatever they are, the way to overcome them is to get closer to our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“The Lord will eventually cause the inspired teachings He has given to His children in various nations to be brought forth for the benefit of all people.”

Who is President Oaks?

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, following the death of President Russell M. Nelson. President Oaks had served as an apostle for 41 years.

President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice before his call to apostleship in 1984.

As president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, he oversaw creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the graduate business school.

President Oaks and his late wife, Sister June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Sister Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.

What has President Oaks done recently?

Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Dallin H. Oaks X/Twitter.