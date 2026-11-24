Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“Come to the Lord in His Holy House”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference.

of October 2026 general conference. Theme: Today’s increase in holy temples is a sacred privilege for Latter-day Saints seeking the Lord’s blessings and is an opportunity to develop a personal temple culture.

Outline

In this day and age, temples and covenant blessings are closer to Latter-day Saints’ homes and hearts through the Lord’s holy temples. In a world of commotion and contention, these houses of the Lord offer spiritual safety, harmony and holiness.

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The first doctrinal foundation is that Heavenly Father’s work and glory is for His children to return to Him, happily united in forever families. Temple marriages should be supported through spiritual nourishment such as prayer, scripture study, church attendance, service and more.

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The second doctrinal foundation is moral agency in this life, allowing God’s children to learn by their own experiences. Choosing to serve in the temple evokes Christ’s Atonement, allowing Saints to experience softened hearts, forgiveness, rich blessings, spiritual peace and joyful freedom.

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The third doctrinal foundation of temples is the Holy Spirit of Promise’s binding witness of ordinances and covenants within the temple. As Saints honor these covenants, the Holy Spirit of Promise seals heavenly relationships with “efficacy, virtue [and] force” (Doctrine and Covenants 132:7).

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Consider five elements in developing personal temple culture.

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Temple announcements, groundbreakings, constructions and dedications are merely beginnings. Saints should more so celebrate and treasure the spiritual blessings temples bring.

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Temples have historically been distant from the Saints. Comparatively, they are now more easily accessible, and Saints are able to regularly serve in the Lord’s house.

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Even though each temple is unique to its place, culture and circumstance, each temple is united in testifying of Jesus Christ.

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Gratitude should be included in everyone’s temple sacrifice and temple service. When new converts perform temple work for ancestors, their eternal family extends on both sides of the veil.

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Members of the Church should consider saving for and buying their own ceremonial temple clothes.

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Saints are invited to come worship and rejoice with the Lord in the temple. God and temple ordinances can protect, bless, inspire; bring forgiveness, healing and peace; and unite loved ones.

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Reflection questions

How can you use these three doctrinal foundations to celebrate the spiritual blessings temples bring, not just the building milestones?

What can we do to “manifest the precious spirit of temple sacrifice in new ways” as temples become more accessible now than ever before?

When visiting the temple, what can you do to feel more united with temple workers when you are a temple patron and vice versa?

Who in your life sets an example of gratitude for temple blessings that you would like to incorporate?

How have you seen your relationships improve from temple service?

Speaker quotes

“In a world of commotion, contention and cares, the Lord invites us to a place of spiritual safety, harmony and holiness — the house of the Lord.”

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“God’s redeeming work is majestic in its sweep and reach.”

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“While each temple uniquely fits its place, culture and circumstance, everything in each temple testifies of Jesus Christ.”

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Reference scriptures

“For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man.”

Moses 1:39

“And now, as I said unto you before, as ye have had so many witnesses, therefore, I beseech of you that ye do not procrastinate the day of your repentance until the end; for after this day of life, which is given us to prepare for eternity, behold, if we do not improve our time while in this life, then cometh the night of darkness wherein there can be no labor performed.”

Alma 34:33

“And who overcome by faith, and are sealed by the Holy Spirit of promise, which the Father sheds forth upon all those who are just and true.”

Doctrine and Covenants 76:53

Invitations and promises

“While we are grateful our temples and everything in them are physically beautiful, let us celebrate and treasure even more the spiritual blessings temples bring.”

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“Please, dear brothers and sisters, wherever we live, let us always be grateful for the gifts of eternity sacred temples bring. Look for the miracles.”

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“Come worship and rejoice with the Lord in the house of the Lord, in temple doctrine and in your own personal temple culture.”

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Follow the Prophet



“The revealed doctrine of the restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches that all the children of God — with exceptions too limited to consider here — will ultimately inherit one of three kingdoms of glory, even the least of which ‘surpasses all understanding’ ( Doctrine and Covenants 76:89 ). After a period in which the disobedient suffer for their sins, which suffering prepares them for what is to follow, all will be resurrected and proceed to the Final Judgment of the Lord Jesus Christ. There, our loving Savior, who, we are taught, ‘glorifies the Father, and saves all the works of his hands’ ( Doctrine and Covenants 76:43 ), will send all the children of God to one of these kingdoms of glory according to the desires manifested through their choices.” President Dallin H. Oaks, “ Kingdoms of Glory ,” October 2023 general conference

Stories

Every so often, members may lose sight of the sacred privilege it is to have access to a temple. He once heard a member lament over their community having only “a small temple.” He responded with an invitation to not classify temples as big, small, elaborate or plain because ordinances and covenants are not considered as such.

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Elder Gong’s parents were once the only members of the Church of Jesus Christ in their respective families. However, years of family history and genealogy have linked together generations of the Gong and Char families.

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A widowed mother spent many years dedicated to regular temple service. Though her family was of modest means, her children banded together to purchase her own ceremonial temple clothing. When this mother died, her family honored her service by burying her in her temple clothes. Elder Gong invited temple-worthy members, where possible, to save for and buy their own ceremonial temple clothes.

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Additional resources

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on temples

Who is Elder Gong?

Elder Gerrit W. Gong was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018, and had served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2010. He worked for the U.S. State Department and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.