Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“Prophets, Seers and Revelators”

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema | General Authority Seventy

Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference.

of October 2026 general conference. Theme: It’s a blessing to have modern-day prophets, seers and revelators.

Outline

When Elder Vaiangina Sikahema’s maternal grandparents were serving a full-time mission in Niuatoputapu, Tonga, they had the opportunity to travel and meet the Apostle Matthew Cowley. The journey to Tongatapu was perilous, and their baby son died, yet they continued on to meet an Apostle of the Lord.

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After the ancient apostles and prophets died, there were centuries in which there was no revelation given to prophets. Throughout these centuries, particularly in the Middle Ages, reformers yearned for prophetic teachings.

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Even in the modern day, with technology making it easy to see and hear today’s prophets and apostles, there are people who thirst to hear prophetic direction and guidance.

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The heavens are open to today’s world and have been for two centuries. The Prophet Joseph Smith described the moment they were first reopened in his First Vision.

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The heavens reopening initiated the work of restoring Jesus Christ’s ancient Church. Since the First Vision, greater truths, priesthood authority, sacred ordinances, additional scriptures and knowledge of God’s plan were restored through the young Prophet.

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It is a blessing to live in a time when apostles and prophets are back on the earth, and it should not be taken lightly.

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The Doctrine and Covenants is a published collection of the Lord’s revelations through the Prophet Joseph Smith. A verse in the first section declares that the Savior’s word is His word and shall be fulfilled by Him or the voice of His servants (see Doctrine and Covenants 1:38).

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The restored gospel is true, and the earth has living prophets, seers and revelators.

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Reflection questions

How are personal sacrifices to hear modern prophets and apostles today different from the sacrifices Latter-day Saints made earlier in the Restoration?

What can we learn from the sacrifices past Saints have made?

When do you find yourself yearning for prophetic guidance?

Are there moments where you hear others yearning for prophetic guidance?

How can you be intentional about not making “the oracles of God ... a light thing” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:5)?

Speaker quotes

“Even in modern times, there are people who thirst to hear prophetic direction and guidance.”

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“Perhaps you can appreciate why my beloved grandparents were so eager to be in the presence of one of the Lord’s anointed. Even in their despair and while mourning the tragic loss of their only son — their handsome, cheerful little boy — they solemnly buried him and made the herculean effort to sail just to listen to an Apostle of the Lord.”

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“How grateful I am for noble progenitors who left me and my posterity a legacy of faith and courage in the face of difficulties and obstacles.”

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Reference scriptures

“Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.”

Amos 3:7

“And all they who receive the oracles of God, let them beware how they hold them lest they are accounted as a light thing.”

Doctrine and Covenants 90:5

“What I the Lord have spoken, I have spoken, and I excuse not myself; and though the heavens and the earth pass away, my word shall not pass away, but shall all be fulfilled, whether by mine own voice or by the voice of my servants, it is the same.”

Doctrine and Covenants 1:38

Invitations and promises

“I suspect the Lord knew that even when we would have these devices [cell phones] to easily see and hear His anointed servants, many of us would still take them for granted.”

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“In a general conference address over 20 years ago, President Jeffrey R. Holland asked: ‘Are the heavens open? Does God reveal His will to prophets and apostles as in days of old? That they are and that He does is the unflinching declaration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to all the world.’”

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“What a blessing it is to live in a time when apostles and prophets are on the earth.”

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Stories

In 1947, Elder Sikahema’s maternal grandparents were serving as full-time missionaries with three young children in Niuatoputapu, Tonga. That June, Apostle Matthew Cowley was coming to Tonga, so Elder Sikahema’s grandparents began their journey for the chance to see him. However, the Pacific journey was perilous, and their baby son died when they stopped at the island Vava‘u. Despite the tragedy, they kept going on their journey to listen to an Apostle of the Lord.

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After the deaths of the ancient apostles, there was a famine of prophetic direction on the earth. However, two centuries ago, the heavens reopened to a young Joseph Smith. The heavens have remained open since then for the Restoration of the Church of Jesus Christ.

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When The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was about 1 1/2 years old, some early Church leaders didn’t want to publish the Lord’s revelations through the Prophet Joseph Smith because of his poor writing skills. Those revelations are now the Doctrine and Covenants.

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Additional resources

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on modern-day prophets and apostles

Who is Elder Sikahema?