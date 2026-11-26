Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“The Gift of Testimony”

Elder Gérald Caussé | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference.

of October 2026 general conference. Theme: One’s testimony of Jesus Christ is a gift from God that should, in turn, be shared among His children.

Outline

When Elder Gérald Caussé was called to be a General Authority Seventy and about 17 years later called to serve in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, he found that his primary responsibility was simply to bear witness of the Savior.

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Special witnesses

Before returning to heaven after His Resurrection, Jesus Christ urged His apostles to be witnesses of Him. Each apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is called to bear their unique, authoritative, divinely empowered testimony of the Savior.

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Every member a witness of Christ

Bearing one’s testimony of Jesus Christ is not just an apostolic responsibility. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ also covenant to share their witness of the Savior “at all times and in all things, and in all places” (Mosiah 18:9).

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A precious gift from God

A testimony of Jesus Christ is a personal outcome from one’s relationship with God, which must be trusted, nurtured and borne.

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A gift to be shared

One’s testimony of Jesus Christ is not meant to be hidden from others. Rather, it is supposed to be shared in gratitude, humility and love.

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Expressing love through testifying

Saying the phrase “I know” in testimony of the Savior is akin to saying “I love you.” Furthermore, expressing Christlike love toward others is a form of bearing witness of Him.

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We can all testify

A sincere, humble and heartfelt testimony does not need to be long, eloquent or dramatic — just true. The Holy Ghost, not one’s words, bears the witness of one’s testimony.

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Changing lives through testifying

Testimonies of Jesus Christ can change lives. Testimonies grow stronger as they are shared freely and allow individuals to draw closer to the Lord.

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Seeking opportunities to testify

It is a duty and a privilege to share one’s own testimony of Jesus Christ. Members of the Church are invited to seek out opportunities to share their personal witnesses of the Savior.

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My testimony

Elder Caussé bears his own special witness of God and Jesus Christ with an earnest desire to serve Them and continue bearing witness of Them.

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Reflection questions

Why should we look for opportunities to bear our testimonies “as prompted by the Holy Ghost”?

What are ways you can bear witness of Christ other than simply saying so?

How is merely having a testimony of Jesus Christ not enough within discipleship responsibilities?

Why might Doctrine and Covenants 68:6 pair bearing witness of Christ with being of good cheer?

How have you personally seen lives be blessed by shared testimonies?

Speaker quotes

“Apostles bear a unique, authoritative, divinely empowered witness of the living Christ — of His divine reality, His gospel, His Atonement and His Resurrection. Yet the sacred responsibility to bear witness of Jesus Christ is not limited to prophets and apostles. It extends to all His disciples.”

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“Our testimony is not a talent to be hidden. It is a gift to be shared — with grateful hearts and in a spirit of humility and love.”

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“There is great power in a sincere, humble and heartfelt testimony. It need not be long, eloquent or dramatic — it only needs to be true.”

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Reference scriptures

“Wherefore, be of good cheer, and do not fear, for I the Lord am with you, and will stand by you; and ye shall bear record of me, even Jesus Christ, that I am the Son of the living God, that I was, that I am, and that I am to come.”

Doctrine and Covenants 68:6

“But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

Acts 1:8

“Yea, and are willing to mourn with those that mourn; yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort, and to stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things, and in all places that ye may be in, even until death, that ye may be redeemed of God, and be numbered with those of the first resurrection, that ye may have eternal life.”

Mosiah 18:9

Invitations and promises

“Like many of you, I have often wondered: ‘Why me? Why was I so privileged to receive a testimony of the restored gospel?’ I never found a fully satisfying answer. Over time, however, I came to ask a better question: ‘What does the Lord expect me to do with this gift?’”

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“I hope you will fill your lives, and the lives of others, with many heartfelt ‘I know’s — as I hope you already do with many ‘I love you’s. As these expressions of faith and love come together, they will help create an environment where the Spirit of the Lord can dwell and bring joy to your hearts.”

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“Brothers and sisters, do you realize that your testimony can literally change lives — your own and the lives of others?”

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Stories

When Elder Caussé was initially called to be a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had a prompting to open a nearby copy of the Liahona magazine. A printed scripture brought peace to his heart by urging good cheer in the constant presence of the Lord (see Doctrine and Covenants 68:6). Elder Caussé was reminded of that scripture when he was called to be an Apostle in November 2025. When President Dallin H. Oaks invited him to bear his testimony of Jesus Christ, Elder Caussé remembered this scripture.

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According to the New Testament, before the resurrected Savior returned to heaven, He commanded His apostles to be witnesses unto Him. The prophet Joseph Smith taught that this commandment is a fundamental principle to the restored Church of Jesus Christ.

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One of Elder Caussé’s nieces shared an experience she had at a Young Women camp. When she decided to participate in the camp’s testimony meeting, she was so nervous that she was able to say only two sentences. She testified that she knew God’s love and plan for her. After sharing this experience with her mother, her mother told her that as long as she believed what she had said, that was all that mattered.

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Follow the Prophet “The fundamental principles of our religion are the testimony of the apostles and prophets, concerning Jesus Christ.”



The Prophet Joseph Smith, “Teachings of Presidents of the Church: Joseph Smith,” Chapter 3: “ Jesus Christ, the Divine Redeemer of the World ”

Additional resources

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on testimonies

Who is Elder Caussé?

Elder Gérald Caussé is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Prior to his current calling, he served as the presiding bishop of the Church as well as a General Authority Seventy and a counselor in the Europe Area presidency. A native of France, Elder Caussé spent his career in the food industry, where he worked with several supermarket chains and food distribution companies.

From left: Elder Gérald Caussé, Elder Patrick Kearon and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles exit after the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News