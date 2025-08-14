Two young missionaries walk on the beach in Kosrae around 1996.

Kosrae, a small island state of Micronesia about 400 miles from the equator and found between Hawaii and Guam, celebrated 40 years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the island in March 2025, reported the Church’s Guam/Micronesia Newsroom.

But those good, celebratory feelings have not always been there.

This map shows Kosrae in relation to the South Pacific. Noted on the island are the Lelu, Utwe, and former Malem meetinghouses of the Church.

A rocky start in Kosrae

Winding the clock back to 1985, Kosrae had been a “one-religion island” for over a century, dominated by the Protestant Congregational church. When missionaries and Church leaders stepped onto Kosrae’s shores on March 25 that year, they met a cold reception.

The sun rises on the island of Kosrae in Micronesia on July 25, 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst.

Local ministers warned, “There are already enough churches on Kosrae.” Strangers scowled at the pair of elders riding their bicycles down the jungle-lined road. The missionary’s apartment even had rocks thrown at it.

Yet the Church missionaries and leaders did not pack up and leave. Instead, they prayed — in fact, President Joseph B. Keeler, then-president of the Micronesia Guam Mission, said a prayer, inviting the Lord’s work to begin on that humble island.

In that March 27, 1985, meeting in the Sandy Beach Hotel, he also set apart two young elders from Pingelap, Micronesia — Elder Matterson Ramon and Elder Ioichey Diopulus.

Also in attendance were Latter-day Saints Roy and Helen Sievers and their four children, living in the Marshall Islands who were visiting a friend on the island, Sepe Hein, who was not yet a member but joined them at the meeting. Naomi Johnny, who lived on the neighboring island of Pohnpei was also there. She traveled to Kosrae two days earlier to find a place for the Elders to live. She would go on to serve as the Kosrae District Relief Society President and introduce the gospel to many. President of the Pohnpei District, D. Willard Paxman and his wife were also in attendance. At the conclusion of the meeting, those Latter-day Saints and friends shared their testimonies.

Kosrae is pictured in May 2015; considered a "high" Micronesian island, the rugged interior is uninhabited and covered with dense jungle. This landscape is called the "Sleeping Lady" of Kosrae, with her head on the right. | Provided by Grant Hurst

As they closed that inaugural meeting, a knock came at the door almost immediately. They opened it to find a Congregational deacon who had something to say about their arrival.

“I speak for the people of Kosrae,” he declared. “We would appreciate it if the [Latter-day Saints] did not try to establish their church here.”

President Keeler replied that they had come by God’s direction — and they would not leave unless God directed.

Two days later, as if to underscore the resistance, the Kosraean legislature passed a resolution asking the Church not to proselytize on the island.

A March 29, 1985, resolution by the Kosrae State Legislature calls on the "Church of Latter-day Saints to defer attempts to establish a church and to proselytize within the state." | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

With that challenging start, it would have been difficult to predict that decades later, Latter-day Saints would be singing hymns in the Kosraean language, running multiple congregations and working with the government to help those in need. But that is exactly what happened — one small miracle at a time.

It seemed that the Lord did remember those upon the isles of the sea (see 2 Nephi 29:7).

Slow and steady

In the summer of 1986, about a year after that fateful knock on the door, the missionaries in Kosrae held a baptismal service.

A mission history explains that only a handful of people attended, but those there witnessed “a glorious day”: the first Kosraean baptized into the faith on home soil. He was a 22-year-old named Isidro Abraham.

From that point, the little Church began to gain local members slowly but surely. A young sailor, Elisha Kurr, received a Book of Mormon from Naomi Johnny on a cargo ship and read it hungrily. When he returned home to Kosrae, he sought out the missionaries.

Missionaries and a recently baptized Latter-day Saint pose for a photo in Kosrae in 1996. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

His wife, Rose Kurr, was skeptical — the story of Joseph Smith seeing God and Jesus, she thought, “couldn’t be true because it wasn’t in the Bible.” But Rose Kurr decided to pray about it. She had her own witness, and Elisha Kurr and Rose Kurr were soon baptized together in a river, becoming one of Kosrae’s first Latter-day Saint families.

Around August 1986, a chapel in Lelu was completed. Before then, meetings were held outside or in Church leaders’ homes.

A chapel in Lelu, Kosrae, in the Micronesian islands around 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

By 1990, there were enough local converts to organize an official Kosrae Micronesia District of the Church. At a small meetinghouse in Lelu village, dozens of Kosraean Saints — most of them first-generation members — gathered for the district’s inaugural conference.

They sustained one of their own, Charley Japed Jim, as the newly called district president. Jim had been the Utwe Branch president, holding meetings in his home, and the first Kosraean to receive his temple endowment in 1989.

Those early days were not without turmoil. When the Latter-day Saints built their first chapel in Utwe, some critics tried to stop it — a few angry individuals even threw rocks at the missionaries’ windows at night.

A Latter-day Saint chapel in Utwe, Kosrae, is pictured in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

But the harassment failed to drive anyone away. In fact, the opposition unwittingly produced a community tradition: because the Protestants pressured the village to forbid the Saints from holding activities in the town hall, a senior couple on the island, Elder Walter Elsby and Sister Marjorie Elsby, started hosting movie nights in their own backyard instead.

They played family films and to their astonishment, over 170 people squeezed in to watch.

Soon senior couples were also inviting neighbors over on Monday evenings for family home evening, teaching them songs and games. The ice was breaking. “We find them friendly and generous and kind,” Sister Georgia Whatcott wrote of their Kosraean neighbors in 1990, marveling at how the prevailing perception changed in five years.

Continued work and conversion

The chapel in Malem, Kosrae, around 1998. | Church History Library

With friendly community and government relations, from 1990 onward, growth of the Church was steady and consistent.

On Jan. 24, 1992, the Utwe chapel was dedicated. In October, the chapel in Lelu was torn down to make way for a larger meetinghouse. On Dec. 3 of the same year, the Malem chapel was dedicated. Finally in January 1993, the new Lelu chapel, and a permanent baptismal font were completed and dedicated.

The outdoor baptismal font in Lelu, Kosrae, is shown in a scrapbook compiled by senior missionaries Elder Morgan Johnson and Sister Melba Johnson, who served from 1998-2002. | Church History Library

In February of 1992, the first sister missionaries were called to Kosrae: Sister Andrea Torgeson and Sister Myrna Finau.

In 1997, a selection of hymns was translated into Kosraean. Sepe Lowary, who attended that first meeting in the Sandy Beach Hotel, assisted in the translation of hymns.

Early Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of Kosrae's airport around 2000. From left to right on back row: Juslin Lowary, Sepe Lowary, Naomi Johnny, Sister Walker, Sister Nena and husband Paul Nena, Sylvia Lowary. Front row adults: Elder Walker, Molton Mongkeya

For some three years, Latter-day Saints in Kosrae saved up enough money to travel to the Manila Philippines Temple to perform temple work. Finally, in 2000, 20 adults and 17 youth made the multi-day journey to Manila.

A Kosraean family poses for a photo at the Manila Philippines Temple in 2000 after their journey to be sealed. | Church History Library

By the end of the trip, all of the adults had received their temple endowments, seven couples and eight families were sealed, and vicarious ordinances were performed for 157 individuals.

In 2007, six individuals joined the Church; in 2008, nine were baptized; and in 2009, upward of 20 joined.

Kosraean Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of the Manila Philippines Temple in 2001 after saving up for the trip for nearly three years. | Church History Library

Since April 2008, general conference talks have been translated into Kosraean. The Liahona has been translated into Kosraean since 2010.

With a young life expectancy at only 65 years old and coastal erosion around the island, some Kosraean citizens have opted to move to other islands or the United States. In 2001, the Malem Branch was dissolved, and those Latter-day Saints joined the Utwe or Lelu branches.

Sister Della Dyke, a senior missionary serving on Kosrae, also explained that the COVID-19 pandemic was detrimental to many members on the island.

“The missionaries all left, members couldn’t gather, and Church leaders couldn’t visit to give support,” she said.

The island was without missionaries until August of 2022. In 2023, the Kosrae Micronesia District was dissolved, and those branches became part of the Micronesia Guam Mission.

Despite these setbacks, the two young missionary companionships and one senior missionary companionship still find success on the island. Part of that success can be found in the continual growth of the Church. In 2024, 12 individuals were baptized and became members of the Church. In 2025, 10 individuals have been baptized thus far.

110th translation of the Book of Mormon

The Kosraean Book of Mormon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One of the most important events in the Church’s history in Kosrae happened in 2015, when the Book of Mormon was finally published in their own language.

According to a book called “Battlefields to Temple Grounds,“ published by BYU’s Religious Studies Center, the First Presidency approved the translation of the Book of Mormon in 2009 — a time when there were only 300 Kosraean-speaking Saints.

Members and missionaries in Kosrae pose for a photo as they celebrate the publication of the Book of Mormon in Kosraean in July 2015. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

To celebrate the translation, Saints gathered for a Book of Mormon cultural celebration, reenacting key moments from scripture.

A senior couple, Elder Clark Hardy and Sister Lorna Hardy, wrote together that, “The cultural celebration included singing, dancing and crafts. The two branches also had a combined choir that was amazing.”

Humanitarian work on Kosrae

Latter-day Saints and friends pose for a photo in front of a family greenhouse that the Church donated in Kosrae in 2022. The group includes Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy; his wife, Sister Debbra McCune; and President Masaru Okuda, then president of the Micronesia Guam Mission. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From 1985 to 2025, the public perception of the Church throughout Kosrae has completely changed. The Latter-day Saint community in Kosrae is still relatively small — a few hundred members among thousands — but its influence reaches far beyond its numbers. Perhaps nowhere is that more visible than in the realm of humanitarian service. The same Church that was once asked to leave has become known for its helping hands.

In 2003, Kosraean legislature even honored the Church with a resolution expressing “sincerest appreciation for the humanitarian donations of the Church of Jesus Christ.” The gratitude expressed then was only the beginning; they have given other formal resolutions of thanks, including in 2024 and 2019. David W. Panuelo, the president of the Federated States of Micronesia, has met with Church leaders multiple times.

The President of the Federated States of Micronesia, including Kosrae, meets with the First Presidency and Elder Gerrit W. Gong on October 9, 2019. From right to left: Special Assistant to President Panuelo, Richard Clark; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency; First Lady of the Federated States of Micronesia, Patricia Edwin; President of the Federated States of Micronesia, David W. Panuelo; President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church; President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. | Screenshot from Office of the President, Federated States of Micronesia public Facebook account

From 1998 to 2025, the Church has participated in more than 40 humanitarian projects in Kosrae that included working with Kosrae’s departments of health and education. For 21 of those 27 years, the Church has facilitated invaluable service on the island through donating over hundreds of wheelchairs, greenhouses, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

40 years of Christ’s Church

This year, the Latter-day Saints on Kosrae celebrate the Church’s 40th anniversary on the island — four decades since that first prayer in 1985. They held celebrations where they sang hymns in Kosraean, shared memories and honored the pioneer converts who lit the way.

A Latter-day Saint poses with a picture of her and a missionary fishing from many years ago at the 40th anniversary celebration in Kosrae in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Molton Mongkeya, Lelu Branch president — also a former member of the committee to approve the translation of the Book of Mormon into Kosraean — reflected on the Church in Kosrae: “I have seen members of the Church become more courageous and confident because of the missionaries and the wonderful message of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

President Tom Stillwaugh, second counselor in the Micronesia Guam Mission presidency, explained that both members and non-members came to enjoy the festivities.

Young Latter-day Saints look at free Church supplies given to those in attendance at the Church's 40th anniversary celebration in Kosrae in March 2025. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

“They had fun putting together the pictures and talking about past events,” he said. “And talking about how the Church has changed and grown there.”

His wife, Sister Terri Stillwaugh, a senior missionary, said, “It’s just a big family and the locals that have been members for a long time love the gospel.”

Sister Terri Stillwaugh poses for a photo with Kosraean Primary kids at the 40th anniversary celebration of the Church in Kosrae in March 2025. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

President and Sister Stillwaugh shared that Latter-day Saints discussed and found God’s hand in the details of their history.

Indeed, God’s hand is evident over the last 40 years — in changed hearts, in thriving vegetable gardens, in full classrooms, in healed bodies and in the fellowship of former strangers.

The Church in Kosrae through pictures

40th anniversary celebration

A Latter-day Saint looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Latter-day Saint looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Latter-day Saint looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Latter-day Saint looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Kosraean Latter-day Saint presents a video made for the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025 with pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints prepare food for the 40th anniversary celebration of the Church in Kosrae in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church's building in Utwe is decorated in preparation for the 40th anniversary celebration in Kosrae in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints looks at pictures of the Church's history in Kosrae at the 40th anniversary celebration in March 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2015 Book of Mormon celebration

Elitcher Phillip prepares Utwe branch boys for the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Latter-day Saints dressed as Lehi and his family wait to preform in the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

A Latter-day Saint creates a bowl from coconut leaves in preparation for the Kosrae Book of Mormon cultural celebration in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

A Latter-day Saint cooks a pot full of crabs in preparation for the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

A Latter-day Saint makes leis for visitors in preparation for the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Latter-day Saints prepare ribs for the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. In order to feed all the guests, they needed 19 cases of chicken, 15 cases of pork rib and 45 cases of bottled water, along with a case of hot dogs and processed ham. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Latter-day Saints and missionaries grate coconuts in preparation for the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Latter-day Saints and friends feast together following the Book of Mormon celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

A Latter-day Saint holds up a cover she is making from a palm-like leaf called pandanus for her first Kosraean Book of Mormon in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Justlina Lowary, a Latter-day Saint, fishes in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Rigina Hadley, left, and Sepe Lowary, right, wait backstage for the Book of Mormon cultural celebration in July 2015 in Kosrae. Lowary was at the dedicatory prayer in 1985. | Provided by Grant Hurst

As part of the Kosrae Book of Mormon cultural celebration in July 2015, Latter-day Saints assemble 500 hygiene kits to be donated to a local hospital. | Provided by Grant Hurst

A young Kosraean Latter-day Saint reads from a children's Book of Mormon gifted to him by Elder Grant Hurst in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Members, missionaries and good times

Two young boys were baptized the week before the Book of Mormon celebration in Kosrae in July 2015. | Provided by Grant Hurst

Latter-day Saints pose for a photo in front of a chapel in Lelu, Kosrae, on March 10, 2013. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

A Primary class shows pictures they colored in Kosrae on August 11, 2013. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Missionaries and members pose for a picture in Kosrae on March 10, 2013. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

A group of Relief Society sisters and senior missionaries pose for a photo in Kosrae around 2013. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Latter-day Saint youth pose with seminary graduation certificates around 2013. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Missionaries, Elder Price, right, Elder Hadley, Center, Elder Rowe, Left, pose for a photo in Kosrae in April 1999. | Church History Library

Young Latter-day Saints perform a traditional dance around 1996 in Kosrae. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Missionaries and Latter-day Saints pose for a picture in Kosrae around 1997. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Young missionaries pose for a photo with a convert around 1996 in Kosrae. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Members and missionaries play volleyball in Kosrae around 2015. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Service projects and humanitarian work

A greenhouse donated by the Church in Kosrae in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A wheelchair donated by the Church in Kosrae in June 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Kosraean stands inside of a greenhouse donated by the Church in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A greenhouse donated by the Church in Kosrae in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Wheelchairs donated by the Church are unloaded from trucks in June 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A senior missionary and local stand in a greenhouse donated by the Church in Kosrae in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A senior missionary and government official at a handoff ceremony after the Church's donation of hospital supplies in Kosrae in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A senior missionary and locals in Kosrae pose for a photo in front of a greenhouse donated by the Church in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints and friends pose for a photo in front of a playground donated by the Church in Kosrae in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A Kosraean doctor and senior missionary look at hospital beds donated by the Church in Kosrae in August 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A senior missionary and local doctor at a Rheumatic fever prevention meeting after the Church donated supplies in Kosrae in January 2009. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

A senior missionary poses for a photo with a local and her newborn in Kosrae after the Church's donation of newborn kits in 2009. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Kosraean volunteers sit on benches donated by the Church to the airport in Kosrae in 2012. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Local Kosraean Saints and friends pose for a photo after the Church donated educational materials for parents with special needs children in Kosrae in 2019. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Latter-day Saints and friends pose for a photo with a backhoe donated by the Church to the Lelu Farmer's Association in Lelu, Kosrae, in 2020. | Provided by Tom Stillwaugh

Pilots wearing Christmas hats fly over one of Micronesia's outer islands as large boxes filled with gifts are dropped from the plane in 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Large boxes filled with gifts wait to be dropped from a C130 plane as part of a 2024 Christmas drop in Micronesia. Kosrae was one of 60 islands that received gifts. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints