President Eyring shares 5 truths from the Savior about peace in new video

In the 13th in a series of 15 videos set to be released by members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Henry B. Eyring said he learned various truths from only a few verses recording the Savior’s ministry in the hours leading to his betrayal and subsequent arrest.

President Eyring’s Easter testimony video is based on his April 2023 general conference message titled “Finding Personal Peace.” In the video, he shared five things he learned from the Savior’s mortal ministry in John 14:15-27.

The final of those five learnings is, “It is clear that the Lord loves us to pay the price of our sins so that we can — through our faith in him and our repentance — have the gift of the peace that ‘passeth all understanding,’ (Philippians 4:7) in this life and with Him eternally.”

In a video released on Friday, March 29, 2024, President Henry B. Eyring speaks about finding peace through the Savior. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Eyring on the Savior

President Eyring was sustained in general conference as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 1, 1995. He has served as a counselor in the First Presidency to three Presidents of the Church — the late President Gordon B. Hinckley, the late President Thomas S. Monson and current President Russell M. Nelson. He has spoken in general conference 100 times.

In the April 2007 general conference, President Eyring shared a message titled “This Day.” In his talk, he taught how the Savior wants individuals to repent and turn to Him without delay. He also taught to pray and find purpose from Heavenly Father and to act on that purpose without delay.

“As the risen Savior, He is this day and forever the Light of the World. It is He who invites us to come unto Him and serve Him, without delay. His encouragement to you and to me is this: ‘I love them that love me; and those that seek me early shall find me’” (Proverbs 8:17).

During his “He Goes before Us” message in the April 2020 general conference, President Eyring taught how the Lord always knows what is coming in the future and that He lays the groundwork for His work to be accomplished in His time.

“I invite all who hear this message or read these words to have faith that the Lord is leading the Restoration of His gospel and His Church,” President Eyring said. “He goes before us. He knows the future perfectly. He invites you to the work. He joins you in it. He has in place a plan for your service. And even as you sacrifice, you will feel joy as you help others rise to be ready for His coming.”