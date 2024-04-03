President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks through video message during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

As millions tune into the general conference of The Church of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6-7, 2024, there are a variety of ways to watch, listen or follow.

The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ. All individuals, families and friends are invited to participate in each of the five sessions.

“We encourage members to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel and direction given,” wrote the First Presidency — Church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — in a letter dated March 7.

The April 2024 general conference will be broadcast worldwide on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, other media and the Church satellite system. Below is information about the conference schedule, in-person attendance, ways to watch or listen live, ideas to prepare and how to follow online.

Schedule for April 2024 general conference

There will be three sessions on Saturday, April 6, and two on Sunday, April 7.

Saturday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Saturday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

Saturday evening session, 6 p.m. MDT.

Sunday morning session, 10 a.m. MDT.

Sunday afternoon session, 2 p.m. MDT.

All five general sessions, including the Saturday evening session, are for all audiences. Each session will last about two hours.

Crowd members listen during the Saturday evening session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

General conference in-person attendance

The global broadcast will originate from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Due to the ongoing construction on and around Temple Square, in-person attendance at the sessions will again be limited. Tickets are being distributed by local leaders.

Several buildings and areas on and around Temple Square are closed, including the area between the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall, the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Beehive House and the Lion House. The plaza on the south side of the Church Office Building, the north part of the Main Street Plaza and the northwest plaza area of Temple Square reopened in January.

Map shows the areas that will be open on Temple Square in January 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

9 ways to watch or listen live to April 2024 general conference

Here are nine ways to watch or listen to April 2024 general conference live:

Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.

A family listens to the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held Oct. 3-4, 2020.

Follow general conference online

The Church News will provide coverage of all sessions in English, Spanish and Portuguese, including news, talk summaries, photo galleries and the livestreams provided by the Church. Find coverage on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.

Follow along on social media with #GeneralConference.

Full messages from April 2024 general conference will be published in the Church’s Gospel Library, Gospel Library app, Gospel Media on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in Church magazines for further viewing and study following the conference.

Video and audio of the full sessions will be Available immediately on the live broadcasts page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. They will be on the General Conference YouTube channel after each session and on Gospel Library within 24 hours. Individual messages and musical performances will be on the General Conference YouTube channel within 24 hours and Gospel Library by the Wednesday after conference weekend. By the Friday after general conference, full sessions and individual messages are scheduled to be on Gospel Stream in the general conference collection in the “Categories” section, and also in the Media Library on the Church’s website.

5 ways to prepare

Below are five ways to prepare for April 2024 general conference: