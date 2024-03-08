President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, look over the congregation during the church's 192nd Annual General Conference, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the schedule for the upcoming 194th Annual General Conference, inviting Church members.

General sessions for all individuals and families will be held Saturday morning, afternoon and evening on April 6, and Sunday morning and afternoon on April 7, according to the March 7 letter sent to Area Seventies; stake, mission, district and temple presidencies; and bishoprics and branch presidencies.

“We encourage members to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel and direction given,” wrote the First Presidency — Church President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

They noted that the conference messages will be published in the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in Church magazines for additional viewing and study.

Accompanying the letter was a 10-page addendum with start times for viewing, program lengths, offered languages, information for stake technology specialists, and details for satellite broadcasts and livestreaming.

The addendum confirmed the traditional session start times of 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Saturday, April 6, and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. start of the Sunday, April 7, sessions.

The letter also noted that because of ongoing construction on and around Temple Square, in-person attendance for the conference sessions will be limited. Also, local leaders are to decide about members gathering to watch conference in meetinghouses.

The letter in its entirety reads:

March 7, 2024

To: Area Seventies; Stake, Mission, District, and Temple Presidencies; Bishoprics and Branch Presidencies

Copies: General Authorities; General Officers

April 2024 General Conference

Dear Brothers and Sisters:

We are pleased to announce the upcoming 194th Annual General Conference. The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will share messages of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

General sessions for all individuals, families, and friends will be held Saturday morning, afternoon, and evening on April 6, and Sunday morning and afternoon on April 7. The conference will be broadcast on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and other media. Due to the ongoing construction taking place on and around Temple Square, in-person attendance will again be limited. Decisions about gathering to watch the conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.

We encourage members to listen to, study, ponder, and apply the counsel and direction given. The messages will be published in the Gospel Library app, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and in Church magazines for further viewing and study.

Sincerely yours,

(signed)

Russell M. Nelson

Dallin H. Oaks

Henry B. Eyring

The First Presidency



