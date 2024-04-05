The blessings President Nelson has pronounced on the membership of the Church since becoming Prophet

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

During his first address in a priesthood session of general conference as the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson recalled attending a sacrament meeting where a young father gave his infant daughter a name but not a blessing.

“That dear elder did not know the difference between a prayer and a priesthood blessing. With his priesthood authority and power, he could have blessed his infant, but he did not. I thought, ‘What a missed opportunity,’” President Nelson recalled.

Priesthood power has been restored to the earth, “yet far too many brothers and sisters go through terrible trials in life without ever receiving a true priesthood blessing. What a tragedy.”

To the men of the Church, President Nelson declared, “Brethren, we hold the holy priesthood of God. We have His authority to bless His people. Just think of the remarkable assurance the Lord gave us when He said, ‘Whomsoever you bless I will bless’ (Doctrine and Covenants 132:47). It is our privilege to act in the name of Jesus Christ to bless God’s children according to His will for them.”

In his own ministry, President Nelson has repeatedly pronounced blessings upon the membership of the Church. Here’s a look at some of the specific blessings he has offered since being set apart as the Prophet on Jan. 14, 2018.

‘Greater harmony and love’

“My dear brothers and sisters, construction of these temples may not change your life, but your time in the temple surely will. In that spirit, I bless you to identify those things you can set aside so you can spend more time in the temple. I bless you with greater harmony and love in your homes and a deeper desire to care for your eternal family relationships. I bless you with increased faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and a greater ability to follow Him as His true disciples.

“I bless you to raise your voice in testimony, as I do now, that we are engaged in the work of Almighty God.”

— “Let Us All Press On,” Sunday afternoon session, April 2018 general conference

‘Leave the world behind’

“I love you and thank you and now bless you with the ability to leave the world behind as you assist in this crucial and urgent work. Together we can do all that our Heavenly Father needs us to do to prepare the world for the Second Coming of His Beloved Son.”

— “Sisters’ Participation in the Gathering of Israel,” women’s session, October 2018 general conference

‘Faith and patience to endure’

“Brothers and sisters, I thank you for your faith and sustaining efforts. I leave my love and blessing upon you, that you may feast upon the word of the Lord and apply His teachings in your personal lives. I assure you that revelation continues in the Church and will continue until ‘the purposes of God shall be accomplished, and the Great Jehovah shall say the work is done.’

“I bless you with increased faith in Him and in His holy work, with faith and patience to endure your personal challenges in life. I bless you to become exemplary Latter-day Saints. I so bless you and bear my testimony that God lives. Jesus is the Christ. This is His Church. We are His people.”

— “Becoming Exemplary Latter-day Saints,” Sunday afternoon session, October 2018 general conference

‘Exercise full priesthood power’

“The Lord needs selfless men who put the welfare of others ahead of their own. He needs men who intentionally work to hear the voice of the Spirit with clarity. He needs men of the covenant who keep their covenants with integrity. He needs men who are determined to keep themselves sexually pure — worthy men who can be called upon at a moment’s notice to give blessings with pure hearts, clean minds and willing hands. The Lord needs men eager to repent — men with a zeal to serve and be part of the Lord’s battalion of worthy priesthood bearers.

“I bless you to become those men. I bless you with the courage to repent daily and learn how to exercise full priesthood power. I bless you to communicate the love of the Savior to your wife and children and to all who know you. I bless you to do better and be better. And I bless you that as you make these efforts, you will experience miracles in your life.”

— “We Can Do Better and Be Better,” priesthood session, April 2019 general conference

‘Feel the infinite reach of God’s perfect love’

“Now, in my capacity as President of the Church, I invoke a blessing upon you to be able to discern between right and wrong, between the laws of God and the conflicting voices of the world. I bless you with power to detect the adversary’s deceptions. I bless you with greater capacity to receive revelation. And I bless you to be able to feel the infinite reach of God’s perfect love for you.”

— “The Love and Laws of God,” BYU campus devotional, Sept. 17, 2019

President Russell M. Nelson delivers a devotional address at the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. | Credit: Jaren Wilkey, BYU photo

‘Understand the priesthood power’

“As your understanding increases and as you exercise faith in the Lord and His priesthood power, your ability to draw upon this spiritual treasure that the Lord has made available will increase. As you do so, you will find yourselves better able to help create eternal families that are united, sealed in the temple of the Lord, and full of love for our Heavenly Father and for Jesus Christ. ...

“Now in closing, I would like to leave a blessing upon you, that you may understand the priesthood power with which you have been endowed and that you will augment that power by exercising your faith in the Lord and in His power.”

— “Spiritual Treasures,” women’s session, October 2019 general conference

‘Happier and holier’

“Now in closing, I leave with you my love and my blessing that each of you may become happier and holier with each passing day. Meanwhile, please be assured that revelation continues in the Church and will continue under the Lord’s direction until ‘the purposes of God shall be accomplished, and the Great Jehovah shall say the work is done.’

“I so bless you, reaffirming my love for you, with my testimony that God lives. Jesus is the Christ. This is His Church, and we are His people.”

— “Closing Remarks,” Sunday afternoon session, October 2019 general conference

‘Peace and increasing faith’

“Dear brothers and sisters, I express my love for you. During this time of tension and uncertainty, and invoking the authority vested in me, I would like to confer upon you an apostolic blessing.

“I bless you with peace and increasing faith in the Lord.

“I bless you with a desire to repent and become a little more like Him each day.

“I bless you to know that the Prophet Joseph Smith is the Prophet of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fulness.

“Should there be illness among you or your loved ones, I leave a blessing of healing, consistent with the will of the Lord.

“I so bless you, adding once more my expression of love for each of you.”

— “Go Forward in Faith,” Sunday afternoon session, April 2020 general conference

‘Desire and ability to obey the laws of God’

“Now, my dear brothers and sisters, I bless you to be filled with the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ. His peace is beyond all mortal understanding. I bless you with an increased desire and ability to obey the laws of God. I promise that as you do, you will be showered with blessings, including greater courage, increased personal revelation, sweeter harmony in your homes, and joy even amid uncertainty.

“May we go forward together to fulfill our divine mandate — that of preparing ourselves and the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.”

— “A New Normal,” Sunday afternoon session, October 2020 general conference

‘Know the truth about who you are’

“My dear young friends, I love you. I thank you. I believe in you. As the Lord’s Prophet, I bless you to know the truth about who you are and to treasure the truth about what your glorious potential really is. I bless you to take charge of your own testimony. And I bless you to have the desire and strength to keep your covenants.

“As you do, I promise that you will experience spiritual growth, freedom from fear and a confidence that you can scarcely imagine now. You will have the strength to have a positive influence far beyond your natural capacity. And I promise that your future will be more exhilarating than anything you can presently believe.

“I so bless you and again express my gratitude and love for you.”

— “Choices for Eternity,” May 2022 Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Worldwide Youth Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 3, 2018. | Deseret News archives

‘Discern truth from error’

“With the power of the holy apostleship vested in me, I bless you in your quest to overcome this world. I bless you to increase your faith in Jesus Christ and learn better how to draw upon His power. I bless you to be able to discern truth from error. I bless you to care more about the things of God than the things of this world. I bless you to see the needs of those around you and strengthen those you love. Because Jesus Christ overcame this world, you can too.”

“Overcome the World and Find Rest,” Sunday morning session, October 2022 general conference

Behavior that is ennobling, respectful

“My dear brothers and sisters, the best is yet to come for those who spend their lives building up others. Today I invite you to examine your discipleship within the context of the way you treat others. I bless you to make any adjustments that may be needed so that your behavior is ennobling, respectful and representative of a true follower of Jesus Christ.

“I bless you to replace belligerence with beseeching, animosity with understanding, and contention with peace.”

— “Peacemakers Needed,” Sunday morning session, April 2023 general conference

‘Wisdom to discern what is needful’

“So, today, I invite you to make the scriptures your personal Liahona, the temple your place of refuge and recalibration, and your personal prayers the way you learn where the Lord needs you to be that day. Over time, you will be astonished by how He will guide you to be exactly where you can lead, guide and walk beside someone who needs you.

“To that end, I bless you with increased spiritual discernment and the ability to find joy in offering relief to others. I bless you with the wisdom to discern what is needful and not to run faster than you are able. I bless you with the courage to live up to your divine privileges as a covenant daughter of God. I bless you to feel deeply that Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, know you and love you. They sent you to earth now because you are vital to the kingdom of God now. I bless you to realize that your divine gifts as a daughter of God give you the power not only to change lives but to change the world.”

— “The Influence of Women,” 2024 Relief Society Worldwide Devotional

President Russell M. Nelson delivers an invitation and blessing for women during the worldwide Relief Society devotional broadcast on Sunday, March 17, 2024. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org