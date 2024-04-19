Learn about the new leaders of missions in Ecuador, Hawaii, Japan, Texas and Salt Lake City

Sister Mandibvenyi from Zimbabwe and Sister Fitia from Madagascar who are serving as full time missionaries in Ghana Cape Coast Mission, watch the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference on April 6, 2024.

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Colleen Andersen and Dean A. Andersen | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dean A. Andersen, 62, and Colleen Andersen, eight children, Memorial Park 1st Ward, Houston Texas Stake: Hawaii Honolulu Mission. Brother Andersen is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, institute teacher, seminary teacher, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Japan Sapporo Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Hans Verlan Andersen and Shirley Andersen.

Sister Andersen is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and mission nurse in the Texas Houston South Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Gary S Backus and Julane Backus.

J. Russ Bradshaw and Karen B. Bradshaw | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Russ Bradshaw, 63, and Karen B. Bradshaw, five children, River Ridge 9th Ward, South Jordan Utah River Ridge Stake: Ecuador Quito North Mission, succeeding President Sandino Roman and Sister Lupita Roman. Brother Bradshaw is an institute teacher, Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Paraguay Asunción Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Jay Larry Bradshaw and Patricia Stam Bradshaw.

Sister Bradshaw is a Primary activities leader, Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake Primary secretary, stake missionary, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Young Women camp director. She was born in Salt Lake City to Gosta Berling and Jessie Fern Berling.

Norman K. Mitchell and J'Nette J. Mitchell | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Norman K. Mitchell, 56, and J’Nette J. Mitchell, five children, Tumwater First Ward, Olympia Washington Stake: Utah Salt Lake City South Mission, succeeding President Kendal A. Kotter and Sister Lesley Kotter. Brother Mitchell is a former stake president, bishop, bishopric councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Washington D.C. North Mission. He was born in Portland, Oregon, to Kenneth Wade Mitchell and Norma Mae Mitchell.

Sister Mitchell is a Primary pianist and a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, Sunday School teacher, ward Primary music leader and nursery leader. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Howard Denzil Jensen and NaDeane Covington Jensen.

Laurie Tueller and Steven Tueller | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steven Tueller, 62, and Laurie Tueller, seven children, Laie 2nd Ward, Laie Hawaii Stake: Japan Tokyo South Mission, succeeding President Akihiro Node and Sister Yukie Node. Brother Tueller is a temple sealer and a former stake president, stake Young Men president, stake executive secretary, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Japan Osaka Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Lowell Burton Tueller and Laura Gayle Peterson Tueller.

Sister Tueller is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Primary teacher, temple and family history consultant and missionary in the Japan Osaka Mission. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Dee Meyers Pieper and Norma Bowen Pieper.

Steve Gregory Willis and Margaret Thompson Willis | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Steve Gregory Willis, 54, and Margaret Thompson Willis, three children, Provo Peaks 2nd Ward, Provo East Stake: Texas El Paso Mission. Brother Willis is a temple preparation teacher and a former missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He was born to Robert Willis and Alynne Ross Willis.

Sister Willis is a temple preparation teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born to Ivan Barry Thompson and Ellen Keeler Thompson.