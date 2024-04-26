Learn about these new leaders of missions in Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Montana and Peru

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Gregory J. Anderson and Christine Anderson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gregory J. Anderson, 57, and Christine Anderson, six children, Mueller Park 5th Ward, Bountiful Utah Mueller Park Stake: Ecuador Quito Mission. Elder and Sister Anderson are senior missionaries in the Perú Trujillo South Mission. Elder Anderson is a temple sealer and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, district Young Men president, branch president, branch presidency counselor, ward clerk, ward mission leader and missionary in the Perú Arequipa Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to John McKay Anderson and Marva Denise Anderson.

Sister Anderson is a former stake Young Women camp director, stake seminary supervisor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward missionary, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Salt Lake City to Ellis Clark Butler and Barbara Mineer Butler.

Helder F. Andrade and Silvemi Andrade | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Helder F. Andrade, 54, and Silvemi Andrade, four children, Cecília Ward, Fortaleza Brazil Bom Jardim Stake: Brazil São Paulo East Mission, succeeding President Brad Kofford and Sister Rachelle Kofford. Brother Andrade is a high councilor and stake executive secretary and former stake president, stake mission president, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, ward mission leader, high priests group leader assistant, Primary teacher and missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. He was born in Fortaleza, Brazil, to Luciano Menezes de Andrade and Francisca Ferreira de Andrade.

Sister Andrade is a public affairs director, music chair and Primary music leader, and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary teacher, seminary teacher and ward chorister. She was raised in Fortaleza, Brazil, to Joaquim Silveira Sales and Maria Lúcia Santiago Sales.

Michael L. Bressler and Wendy Lyn Bressler | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael L. Bressler, 59, and Wendy Lyn Bressler, six children, Desert Rock Ward, Rexburg Idaho West Stake: Montana Billings Mission, succeeding President Bret J. Wall and Sister Stacey Wall. Brother Bressler is a high councilor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the California Oakland/San Francisco Mission. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leland Bressler and Gayle Marie Bressler.

Sister Bressler is a stake Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Santa Monica, California, to John Alvin McKellar and Julie Rose McKellar.

Cindy Parrela Paz and Rodnei J. Paz | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rodnei J. Paz, 45, and Cindy Parrela Paz, four children, Jardim Itália Ward, Curitiba Brazil Iguaçu Stake: Brazil Rio de Janeiro South Mission, succeeding President Aroldo B. Cavalcante and Sister Christiana Cavalcante. Brother Paz is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, assistant area auditor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Brazil Maceió Mission. He was born in Erechim, Brazil, to Jaime Antônio Paz and Miriam Skrabe Paz.

Sister Paz is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward Sunday School teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Florianópolis, Brazil, to Adalton de Paula Parrela and Delgia Teixeira Parrela.

Gary A. Porter and Carol L. Porter | Ivan Martinez Photography

Gary A. Porter, 59, and Carol L. Porter, six children, Fairway Groves Ward, Mesa Arizona Alta Mesa Stake: Perú Lima Northeast Mission. Brother Porter is a temple ordinance worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Chile Concepcion Mission. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Elden Spencer Porter and Patsy Ruth Porter.

Sister Porter is a temple ordinance worker and former Church service missionary, stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to John Edgar Davis and Diana Jo Davis.

Jason M. Soulier and Jennifer H. Soulier | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jason M. Soulier, 53, and Jennifer H. Soulier, four children, East Mill Creek 9th Ward, Salt Lake East Mill Creek Stake: France Lyon Mission, succeeding President Roland E. Léporé and Sister Amie L. Léporé. Brother Soulier is a stake presidency counselor and a former mission presidency counselor, mission executive secretary, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, to Michael Wesley Soulier and Barbara Frost Soulier.

Sister Soulier is a choir director and a former ward Relief Society president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary music leader and missionary in the Italy Rome Mission. She was born in Los Angeles, California, to Richard Gordon Hinckley and Jane Everett Freed Hinckley.

Rhys Standley and Jasmine Standley | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rhys Standley, 48, and Jasmine Standley, five children, Leschenault Ward, Perth Australia Rockingham Stake: Australia Adelaide Mission, succeeding President Adolf J. Johansson and Sister Martha A. Johansson. Brother Standley is an elders quorum presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the China Hong Kong Mission. He was born in Bunbury, Australia, to Graham George Standley and Ann Maree Standley.

Sister Standley is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor and Primary music leader. She was born in Narrogin, Australia, to John Calvin Sheppard and Lynette Gaie Sheppard.