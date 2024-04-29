Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson will speak on Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. MDT at BYU Women’s Conference in Provo, Utah, with a special message for women of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But the address will not only be for the audience in the Marriott Center — it will also be broadcast worldwide on the Church’s digital channels for all women to watch.

The live stream of President Johnson’s address will be on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, the Gospel Stream app and other Church channels.

The broadcast and text will be available for study within a few weeks after the broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app.

President Johnson’s remarks at the worldwide Relief Society devotional

During the worldwide Relief Society devotional on March 17, President Johnson invited women to enter into a covenant relationship with God.

President Johnson shared how the Prophet has repeatedly taught that when people bind themselves to Jesus Christ through sacred priesthood covenants in the house of the Lord, they may draw upon God’s power and need never feel alone.

All enter the covenant path at baptism and then enter it more completely in the temple, she said as she invited women to prepare for and receive the blessings of endowment in the house of the Lord.

President Johnson’s address at 2023 BYU Women’s Conference

During the 2023 BYU Women’s Conference, President Johnson said alignment with Jesus Christ “is at the very heart of how we keep our baptismal and sacramental covenants to take the Savior’s name upon us and always remember Him. It is the way we stay on the covenant path.”

By aligning themselves with the Savior, she said, covenant keepers can be instruments in the Savior’s hands, helping others experience His relief.

In the opening address last year, the Relief Society general presidency shared a message of providing and finding temporal and spiritual relief through Jesus Christ.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson presents with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, during BYU Women’s Conference on May 3, 2023, at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. | Joey Garrison, BYU

About BYU Women’s Conference

Other keynote addresses for the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference — from May 1-3 — include the entire Relief Society general presidency and Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy.

This year’s theme draws from 2 Nephi 4:34, “O Lord, I have trusted in thee, and I will trust in thee forever.”

BYU Women’s Conference is one of the largest annual gatherings of Latter-day Saint women in the world and has been bringing women together since 1976. More than 150 presenters during this year’s three-day conference will share perspectives on topics including womanhood and sisterhood, gospel principles, marriage and family.

Content is tailored for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; however, those of all faiths are welcome to participate. Information about registration and conference fees can be found on the BYU Women’s Conference website at womensconference.byu.edu.

Selected sessions of the conference will be recorded for later viewing on BYUtv, inspired.byu.edu, the BYU Women’s Conference YouTube channel and various Church platforms after the conference.