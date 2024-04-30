Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, stand in the Conference Center while filming a video sharing the announcement that Elder Uchtdorf will be the devotional speaker at the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be the devotional speaker at the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference.

Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, made the announcement in a video shared to social media on Monday, April 29.

“My dear young friends, Sister Uchtdorf and I are delighted to join you for this year’s Utah Young Single Adult Conference,” Elder Uchtdorf said in the video. “We invite you to attend all of the Young Single Adult Conference events. Please, bring your friends. They will love it.”

Elder Uchtdorf will give his devotional address on Aug. 4 at the Conference Center. A free ticket, separate from the regular Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference registration ticket, will be required to attend. Devotional tickets will become available on May 1, and conference registration is not required to attend the devotional.

In the video, Elder Uchtdorf said he and Sister Uchtdorf are especially looking forward to gathering with young single adults in the Conference Center and “joyfully worshipping the Living Christ together.”

Sister Uchtdorf added, “We will see you then. ... We love you.”

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will take place from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, in Salt Lake City, the Utah Area presidency and conference leadership announced Thursday, April 11.

“Following the excitement of the 2023 YSA Conference, the Utah Area presidency is excited to invite young single adults ages 18-35 to the upcoming 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference,” the event’s website states.

At the conference, young single adults “can strengthen their faith in Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,” the Utah Area presidency wrote in a letter to stake presidents, bishops, Relief Society and elders quorum presidents, and all young single adults.

Participants can expect a conference modeled after last year’s first-ever event. Activities will include:

A two-day convention on Aug. 2 and 3, with keynote speakers, service opportunities, classes and other activities.

A major concert on Aug. 2 or 3, to be held at the Delta Center.

Dances and other evening entertainment.

Additionally, on July 27, young single adults will attend local gatherings of service projects, 5K runs, temple trips and other events.

Early bird tickets go on sale May 1 and will be $25. Pricing will increase as the conference draws closer. Conference registration includes admittance to the convention, concert and dances as one ticket.

“The event will sell out, and participants are encouraged to register early,” the letter states.

More information about the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference is forthcoming and will be available online at utahysaconference.org or on Facebook and Instagram at @utysaconf.