Here’s how to attend the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference

Attendees file out after Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson’s keynote at the Gather Together Conference, part of the Utah Area YSA Conference, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

The 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference will take place from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, in Salt Lake City, the Utah Area presidency and conference leadership announced Thursday, April 11.

“Following the excitement of the 2023 YSA Conference, the Utah Area Presidency is excited to invite young single adults ages 18-35 to the upcoming 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference,” the event’s website states.

A turnout of 40,000 young single adults is expected, the Utah Area presidency wrote in a letter to Area Seventies, area presidents, bishops and ward councils.

At the conference, young single adults “can strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ and build new relationships with others,” the letter states.

Participants can expect a conference modeled after last year’s first-ever event. Activities will include:

A two-day convention on Aug. 2 and 3, with keynote speakers, service opportunities, classes and other activities.

A major concert on Aug. 2 or 3, to be held at the Delta Center.

Dances and other evening entertainment.

A devotional at the Conference Center on Aug. 4 with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Additionally, on July 27, young single adults will attend local gatherings of service projects, 5K runs, temple trips and other events.

Early bird tickets go on sale May 1 and will be $25. Pricing will increase as the conference draws closer. Conference registration includes admittance to the convention, concert and dances as one ticket.

“The event will sell out, and participants are encouraged to register early,” the letter states.

The devotional requires a separate, free ticket, also available May 1. Conference registration is not required to attend the devotional.

More information about the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference is forthcoming and will be available online at utahysaconference.org or on Facebook and Instagram at @utysaconf.

The 2023 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference

At last year’s Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, thousands of young single adults attended a variety of events throughout August 2023, from a concert and a dance to a devotional given by Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Speaking during the closing devotional Aug. 20, 2023, Elder Christofferson commented on the conference’s theme, “Together in Christ.”

“To me, ‘Together in Christ’ suggests that our individual commitment and loyalty to Christ quite naturally draw us together,” he said.

The main event was the Gather Together Conference on Aug. 19, 2023, in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

That day’s lineup included:

The Gather Together Conference also featured 30-minute TED Talk-style messages called “Christ Daily,” given by Latter-day Saint leaders, professionals and public figures.

Other activities throughout August 2023 included a concert with OneRepublic, held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City and attended by nearly 13,600 people; a dance at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah; and a 5K sunset fun run that started and ended at the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple.