The Buena Vista Virginia YSA Stake Center on the campus of Southern Virginia University.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Medellin Colombia Belén and Medellin Colombia stakes. The Medellin Colombia Centro Stake, which consists of the Belén, Buenos Aires, El Prado, Floresta and Villa Hermosa wards, was created by Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sergio Villa, an Area Seventy.

MEDELLIN COLOMBIA CENTRO STAKE: (Dec. 10, 2023) President — Jose Leon Velez Rojas, 55, Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana administrative assistant; wife, Blanca Yeny Velez Pedraza. Counselors — Jose Anibal Machado Tejada, 52, retired; wife, Floralba Machado Bolivar. Byron Bladimir Garcia Zumaque, 43, Bancolombia Group S.A. administrative assistant; wife, Paula Andrea Sanchez Zapata.

A new stake has been created from the Meridian Idaho West Stake. The Meridian Idaho Fuller Park Stake, which consists of the Cherry Lane, Haven Cove, Meridian 12th, Meridian 1st, Parkside, Peregrine and St James wards, was created by Elder Randall K. Bennett, General Authority Seventy, and Elder David J. Pickett, an Area Seventy.

MERIDIAN IDAHO FULLER PARK STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — John Scott Tomlinson, 43, Idaho Transportation Department communication director; wife, Megan Martineau Tomlinson. Counselors — Jeffrey Michael Ehlers, 41, Idaho House of Representatives state representative and self-employed chief financial officer; wife, Karla Dawn Petty Ehlers. Keith Jay Thurgood, 61, DJ Thurgood Farms semiretired; wife, Cathleen Brower Thurgood.

A new stake has been created from the Puerto Montt Chile Stake. The Puerto Varas Chile Stake, which consists of the Fresia Branch and the Alerce, Colón, Frutillar, Imperial and Llanquihue wards, was created by Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Sergio R. Vargas, an Area Seventy.

PUERTO VARAS CHILE STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Rodrigo Rafael Alvarado Velasquez, 42, Universidad Austral de Chile academic and Saba-Yunge Educational Corp. backer; wife, Cinthia Grethel Yunge Morin. Counselors — Jose Benjamín Tapia Agüero, 37, Termica Sur SPA logistics and storage employee; wife, Estela Mari Tapia. Gerardo Andres Wilhelm Caamaño, 37, Laureles del Maullin administrator; wife, Eliana Elizabeth Henríquez Navarrete.

Reorganized stakes

CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — David Clarke Browning, 43, optometrist; succeeding Cory Wayne Cluff; wife, Sarah Lynn Merrill Browning. Counselors — Todd Mathew Gardner, 44, Bechtel Corp. project field engineer; wife, Julie Lewis Gardner. Bradley Craig Meldrum, 38, Flint Hills Resources modeling and analytics engineer; wife, Rachel Smith Meldrum.

ELK GROVE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Eric Matthew Tillotson, 45, Raymond James financial adviser; succeeding Jeffery Allen Hogge; wife, Devon Fowler Tillotson. Counselors — Brian Douglas Wangsgard, 52, Cardinal Health sales director; wife, Angela Marie Smith Wangsgard. Eric Alan Nuttall, 44, Skyline Properties broker and Equity Smart Investments LP partner; wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Hall Nuttall.

GUACÁRA VENEZUELA STAKE: (Feb. 18, 2024) President — Nestor Rafael Cosse, 50, Filters and Spare Parts LC director; succeeding Angel Francisco Valera Garcia; wife, Carolina Leonor de Cosse Franco. Counselors — Luis Eugenio Verguez Rodriguez, 68, retired; wife, Noris Violeta de Verguez Silva. Julio Cesar Sivira Velasquez, 42, Tecnosurjm CA manager; wife, Maria Angelica Jimenez de Sivira.

IKOT AKPATEK NIGERIA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Usenobong Ekpedeme Nathaniel, 34, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion student teacher; succeeding Imoh Augustine Gideon; wife, Cecilia Usenobong Uko Nathaniel. Counselors — Ifiok Udofot Umoren, 41, Akwa Ibom State Government, Nigeria subject teacher and compound master; wife, Victoria Essien Udofia Umoren. Bassey Friday Akpan, 27, Savvy Global auto technician; wife, Susana Pius Cyril Bassey Akpan.

LIMA PERÚ EL TRÉBOL STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Francisco Domínguez Puma, 34, lawyer; succeeding Walter Delgado Carbonel; wife, Sandra Lourdes de Domínguez Francisco. Counselors — Ricardo Casallas, 43, independent maintenance technician; wife, Maribel de Casallas Obeso. Oliver Daniel Castro Calvay, 39, Caja Huancayo business adviser; wife, Tereza Valentina de Castro Ocmin.

MERIDIAN IDAHO WEST STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — James Glen Bennett, 49, attorney; succeeding Mark Allen Kropf; wife, Megan Somes Bennett. Counselors — Jeffrey Hyrum Winter, 60, Hewlett-Packard Inc. business manager; wife, Paige Toshiko Asato Winter. Bradley Kent Bond, 63, KTVB/Tegna sales manager; wife, Heidi Lynn Aten Bond.

MPINTSIN GHANA STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Philip Adams, 35, Takoradi Int. Co. estate maintenance supervisor and self-employed architect and land surveyor; succeeding Wisdom Kwesi Tetteh; wife, Deborah Sarpong Adams. Counselors — Ernest Hayford Wilson, 46, Wilynks Engineering & Construction director; wife, Jessica Hayford Koomson Wilson. Michael Yawson Mensah Jr., 34, Tony and Jame Ventures administrative assistant; wife, Caroline Williams Yawson Mensah.

PALM DESERT CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Benjamin David Williamson, 47, FedEx sales director; succeeding Christian Brad Risenmay; wife, Melinda Christine Signs Williamson. Counselors — Jay Todd Bishoff, 62, urolic oncologist; wife, Kristine Kinyon Bishoff. Reid Victor Walker, 44, Marriott Vacations Worldwide director of finance; wife, Portia Victoria Koenig Walker.

POCATELLO IDAHO ALAMEDA STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Nephi Alan Zufelt, 43, Nextek Innovation founder and CEO; succeeding Douglas Wayne Alley; wife, Elizabeth Michelle Thomas Zufelt. Counselors — Dirk Roger Anderson, 52, Top Notch Tree Service arborist; wife, Deborah Bearnson Anderson. Bradley Pack Barrott, 57, self-employed; wife, Michelle Marie Larsen Barrott.

PRETORIA SOUTH AFRICA STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Wade Rhys Baldwin, 38, Archibus Solutions Centers South Africa business engagement manager and pre-sale engineer; succeeding Howard Norman Kingsley; wife, Tarryn Charene Kingsley Baldwin. Counselors — Peter Ofentse Lehong, 40, FNB software engineer; wife, Keabetswe Dimakatso Hlaole Lehong. Willem Adriaan De Beer Jr., 29, business owner; wife, Danielle Van Tonder De Beer.

PROVO UTAH YSA 14TH STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Matthew Tanner Smith, 47, Applied Product Solutions and Gustave A Larson Co. president; succeeding Bill Orr Heder; wife, Tara Lee Wiseman Smith. Counselors — Andrew Christopher Reed, 45, Brigham Young University associate professor; wife, Kaylyn Heber Reed. Christopher Aaron Miller, 48, school social worker; wife, Kristine Elizabeth Applegate Miller.

PUERTO VALLARTA MÉXICO STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Rafid Moises Guerrero Verdugo, 44, Menzies Mexico supervisor and Pacific Reef Diving owner; succeeding Azor Isai Reyes Rodriguez; wife, Viviana Guerrero. Counselors — Jose Guadalupe Aguilar Chavez, 49, Road Track México satellite locator aftermarket installer; wife, Ana Maria Aguilar. Chad Travis Call, 51, Villa del Palmar sales employee; wife, Henrietta Alicia Call.

PUGLIA ITALY STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Christian Nephi Castaldo, 46, Italian Steelworks qualified worker; succeeding Francesco Rodio; wife, Margherita Santillo. Counselors — Emanuele Mongelli, 57, Notary Association banking judicial officer; wife, Giuseppina Giulia Cassano. Nicola De Santis, 44, Comifar Distribuzione S.P.A. distribution team leader; wife, Angela Favia.

QUITO ECUADOR CALDERÓN STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Juan Alberto Romero Gonzalez, 49, independent contractor; succeeding Rolando Daniel Orral Zambrano; wife, Paola Jeasmin Romero Montoya. Counselors — Miguel Angel Murillo Merchan, 35, Framfood Cia. Ltd. general manager; wife, Diana Lucia Murillo López. Matheus Garcia Alves de Sousa, 27, Dentons Paz Horowitz associate attorney; wife, Claudia Michelle de Sousa Benalcazar.

RICHMOND VIRGINIA MIDLOTHIAN STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Tyson Walker Anderson, 48, dentist; succeeding Brooks Wesley Baltich; wife, Brittany Joy Fairclough Anderson. Counselors — Andrew Ferguson, 51, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; wife, Cindi Critchlow Ferguson. James Nicholas Voiro, 63, Department of Defense federal employee; wife, Mary Pizzo Voiro.

RIGBY IDAHO EAST STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Jason Michael Poston, 48, physician; succeeding Robert Donald Clarke; wife, Dianna South Poston. Counselors — Jared Lance Neville, 52, Polarix/Klim sales manager; wife, Katherine Smedley Neville. Brent James Kunz, 53, Arnold Machinery branch manager and major account sales employee; wife, Sherri Green Kunz.

ROY UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Jan. 28, 2024) President — Matthew Blaine West, 51, Families First Pediatrics chief operating officer and owner; succeeding Richard Cory Crossley; wife, Laura Michelle Hall West. Counselors — Wyle James Williams, 58, Autoliv material analyst; wife, Jacqueline Joan Jackson Williams. Jeffrey Duane Roylance, 61, Roylance Fence Inc. owner; wife, Linda Marie Bradshaw Roylance.

SALT LAKE GRANGER EAST STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Mosiah Ramos Motolinia, 43, R1 RCM Inc. content developer; succeeding Mark Lynn Duke; wife, Carolina Alfaro Montoya de Ramos. Counselors — Carl Jay Sorenson, 69, retired; wife, Karlann Balli Sorenson. Joshua Kalon Throop, 37, Colorado State University wildlife biologist and restoration specialist; wife, Cynthia Laurel Evenson Throop.

SALT LAKE MARRIED STUDENT STAKE: (March 17, 2024) President — Robert Earl Lund, 58, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion teacher; succeeding Jeffery M Crosland; wife, Marie Olsen Lund. Counselors — Bryon Joseph Barton, 59, Paradigm Energy LLC co-founder; wife, Dianna Woodland Barton. Mark Douglas Ebert, 45, pediatric radiologist; wife, Kristen Paige Andersen Ebert.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH MIDAS CREEK STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Todd Joseph Stepan, 46, Savage Services finance vice president; succeeding Jonathan Roger Frank; wife, Cynthia Child Stepan. Counselors — Richard Eric Johansen, 52, dentist; wife, Koren Lee Pollitt Johansen. Brett Erik Jenson, 48, private wealth adviser; wife, Krista Marie Box Jenson.

ST. GEORGE UTAH STAKE: (March 3, 2024) President — Andrew Hyrum McArthur, 48, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion region director; succeeding Harold Wayne Everett; wife, Marsjon Wilkinson McArthur. Counselors — Robert Warren McConnell, 68, Living Scriptures sales manager; wife, Denise Baird McConnell. Bradley Joseph Fawson, 48, Stephen Wade Auto Center IT director; wife, Sheri Gwen Shaw Fawson.

TAKORADI GHANA STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Samuel Oppong, 39, All African Slipway Co. Ltd. finance and administration officer; succeeding Justice Odro-Mensah; wife, Nancy Frimpong Oppong. Counselors — Emmanuel Botwe, 47, Ghana Education Service teacher; wife, Martha Araba Botwe. Stephen Anokye-Donkoh, 52, Ghana Port and Harbour Authority hospitality officer; wife, Wendy Akosua Kyei Anokye-Donkoh.

TERESÓPOLIS BRAZIL STAKE: (Feb. 25, 2024) President — Gabriel Gomes de Almeida, 35, businessman; succeeding Maicon Rodrigues de Freitas; wife, Daniella dos Santos Lavieri. Counselors — Diego Teixeira Pinto, 36, businessman; wife, Tayene Faria Pinto. Washington Monteiro Gouveia, 40, TecBan technical operator; wife, Raquel Dumard Gouveia.

WOODLAND CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 10, 2024) President — Jason Wayne Tibbetts, 44, Genentech upstream manufacturing frontline engineer; succeeding John Royce Bringhurst; wife, Julie Anne Millet Tibbetts. Counselors — Lawrence Edward Roth, 59, orthodontist; wife, Tawnya Froelich Roth. Thomas Joseph Agnew, 72, self-employed; wife, Anita Elaine Edgar Agnew.

WORLAND WYOMING STAKE: (March 24, 2024) President — Duane Shipley Whitlock, 47, ANB Bank community bank president; succeeding Carl Christiansen Cottrell; wife, Candace Hood Whitlock. Counselors — Christopher Herb Paris, 57, certified registered nurse anesthetist; wife, Jennifer Wynn Cannon Paris. David Gary Page, 51, dentist; wife, Amber Lee Brog Page.