Meet the 2 new Primary general advisory council members

The Primary general presidency: President Susan H. Porter, center, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor, right.

Two members of the Primary general advisory council have been called and began their service in April. They work with the Primary general presidency to help meet the needs of children around the world.

Kathleen F. Kelly, a Primary general advisory council member who began her service in April 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Kathleen F. Kelly, 68, Cottonwood 13th Ward, Cottonwood Utah Stake. Born in Salt Lake City to Grant and Alta Fisher. Earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Brigham Young University. Married Thomas Kelly; five children. She is a member of the Member Music Experiences Committee and a ward choir accompanist. She served with her husband as they presided over the Italy Rome Mission from 2010 to 2013 and is a former Church History Museum docent, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader, Relief Society teacher and temple ordinance worker.

Diane Wunderli, a Primary general advisory council member who began her service in April 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Diane Wunderli, 59, Alpine 2nd Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake. Born in Mesa, Arizona, to Morris J. Robins and Jerri Johnson Frehner. Studied health sciences at the University of Utah and worked as an accounting manager and dental assistant. She has also actively volunteered with various school, community and humanitarian organizations. Married to David J. Wunderli; four children. Served with her husband as they presided over the Cape Verde Praia Mission from 2020 to 2023 and as Provo Missionary Training Center branch missionaries, and she is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, Young Women adviser, nursery leader, institute instructor and temple ordinance worker.