Mother’s Day on social: Leaders honor all women who ‘tirelessly’ serve

Church President Russell M. Nelson honors the "heroic actions" of mothers and women in a social media post shared May 12, 2024.

On Sunday, May 12, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages of love and appreciation for the contributions of women in their lives.

Church President Russell M. Nelson called mothers “heroic” because they provide the “precious gift” of mortal bodies to children on earth. He noted the daily influence of all women who “lift, mentor, encourage, console, teach and love others.”

“On this Mother’s Day, I salute all women who give tirelessly of themselves to make life better for all of us,” President Nelson said.

In a reel on Relief Society Worldwide, members of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies “passed the phone” and highlighted Christlike attributes of the next person in line. Among other compliments, they spoke of one another’s compassion, kindness and love.

President Henry B. Eying, second counselor in the First Presidency, related a story of a lesson he learned from his mother when he was pulling weeds and exclaimed how hard it was. She replied that it was supposed to be hard because life is a test.

“Since then, I have encountered many things more difficult than stubborn weeds, and my mother’s influence, support and love have remained with me throughout my life,” President Eyring said. “To her I am forever grateful.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how one of his sons positively described his mother, Elder Bednar’s wife, Sister Susan Bednar. Elder Bednar continued that he is inspired by her example of love and Christlike ministering. He added that women who both are and are not mothers “influence society and families in beautiful and enduring ways.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how women today face many options and that he is grateful for those who make decisions about their lives through faith in God and His plan.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said people may express love and gratitude on Mother’s Day with varying degrees of success but urged family members to be sincere in their efforts and mothers to receive and enjoy them.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a video of the talent and capacity of his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, as she raised their children, especially during their frequent moves due to his assignments as a general authority.

“I love her, I adore her, I am forever ever indebted to her,” Elder Andersen said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles acknowledged the fear many young couples today feel about raising children in a “wicked and frightening” world. He said they have no need to fear as they follow the example of Jesus Christ.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles honored both his mother and his mother’s lifelong friend Melba Oakes, who blessed and encouraged his young mother after she joined the Church.

“How grateful I am for the righteous abiding influence of mothers and nurturers everywhere!” Elder Gong said. “You nurture covenant belonging — communion with God and community with each other. You bless children and families, communities and countries. You bless generations in time and eternity.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles called motherhood a “divine opportunity from the Lord” and a “full and equal partnership with a father.” He added his gratitude for the influence his wife and his mother have had in bringing him closer to Jesus Christ.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote of the strength and sacrifices shown and made by his mother and how he can never fully appreciate them.

“Her influence lives on in me and my brother and sisters,” he said.