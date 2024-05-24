What Elder Renlund told Relief Society sisters at a devotional in London

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets a Relief Society sister during a devotional in the Hyde Park Chapel in London, England, on May 19, 2024.

Hundreds of women filled the Hyde Park Chapel in London, England, on May 19 to hear Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints give a Relief Society devotional, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

Elder Renlund was accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund; Elder Hans T. Boom, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area; and Elder Boom’s wife, Sister Marjan Boom. Elder Robert F. Schwartz, an Area Seventy, and Sister Linda Sheppard, an area organization adviser, were also present with their spouses.

Elder Renlund opened the meeting by testifying of the Savior. Quoting from the hymn “I Know That My Redeemer Lives,” he said: “Jesus Christ is the reason we are here. I absolutely know that He lives. He is your and my ‘kind, wise heavenly Friend.’ ... The real miracle happens in your life when you know it yourself. That’s when your life is changed. That’s what changes everyone’s life.”

He also promised the sisters that Jesus Christ will sanctify them in their deepest distress. The Savior, Elder Renlund said, loves restoring what a person cannot restore themselves, fixing what has been irreparably broken and healing wounds that an individual can’t heal alone.

“He loves to compensate you for any unfairness you have experienced in life,” Elder Renlund said.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks to Relief Society sisters during a devotional in the Hyde Park Chapel in London, England, on May 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Other speakers addressed topics such as coming to know Jesus Christ through covenants and following the living prophet. Elder and Sister Renlund also hosted a 45-minute question-and-answer session, in which they discussed questions submitted by the women about concerns such as loved ones leaving the Church, LGBTQ+ family members, cliques and divisions in multicultural units, helping young women transition into Relief Society, and the role of women in the priesthood.

Elder Renlund closed with his testimony of living prophets, saying that President Russell M. Nelson is God’s Prophet on earth today. This knowledge is available to all who seek it, he continued.

“If you ask, it will be made known to you, and when you know you are led by a prophet today, it changes your life,” Elder Renlund said. “When you know that Jesus is the Christ, it changes your life, and it puts questions into the proper perspective.”