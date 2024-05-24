This week on social: President Holland encourages members to share their testimonies of the Atonement

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posts about the Atonement of Jesus Christ on Facebook on May 21, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints share personal messages aimed to alter the way one thinks about sharing the gospel, repentance, ministering, scripture study and even choosing a career.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his testimony in a post on how the Atonement of Jesus Christ informs the purpose in declaring the truth of the restored gospel. When Church members “declare the latter-day Restoration of divine truth and heavenly priesthood, we make the gift of salvation accessible to everyone.

“To a world that had lost its footing and direction, God restored the way. To a world consumed by falsehood and error, God restored the truth. To a world strangled in sin and death, God restored the life.”

On Young Women Worldwide, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared how she thinks about repentance. She compared repentance to blinking. Just like blinking is a continuous necessity, “repentance is the work of constant corrections to repair not only our mistakes and missteps but also our relationship with God.”

Sister Runia explained that frequent repentance can bring relief and lift us up, testifying, “At the end of a long day of earth life, full of mistakes simply because we’re human, we can repent and find rest in Jesus Christ.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his time with missionaries in Australia. Reflecting on the joys of his own missionary work, Elder Cook wrote, “Sharing our faith builds a foundation for our lives that is invaluable.” He encouraged Latter-day Saints to build their own foundations by dedicating their lives to Jesus Christ.

In a video, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience meeting the youth in the Africa South Area. As the youth gathered both in person and online, Elder Christofferson testified that by serving the Lord, they will find they “have a lighter burden, an easier yoke, that life is better.”

When one teen asked how to choose a career, he answered, “If you are doing something that is honorable and good and that helps others in any way, directly or indirectly, it is the work of the Lord … Above all else, remember your first career is being a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about the importance of empathy in our daily interactions. Elder Renlund reminded members to minister to each other and practice compassion, kindness and love.

“As we minister, we encourage others frequently and offer help. Even if someone is not receptive, we continue to minister as they allow.”

On Young Men Worldwide, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, reminded members that the Lord encourages not only to read the scriptures but to also write about what one learns. Brother Wilcox specifically asked the youth to try writing about what they are learning and the impressions they have during prayer or scripture study.

He then quoted Elder Richard G. Scott, “Inspiration carefully recorded shows God that His communications are sacred to us. Recording will also enhance our ability to recall revelation.”