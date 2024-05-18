Two young women attend a youth devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, May 18, 2024.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Hundreds of youth from five stakes filled the Sandton meetinghouse to hear from Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a youth devotional Saturday, May 18 — and came away with their testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ strengthened and a greater knowledge of His love for them.

Daniel Clarke Hall, 14, of the Weltevreden Park Ward, Johannesburg South Africa North Stake, said he recognized that what he was feeling during the devotional was the Spirit speaking to him. “I love how Elder Christofferson answered everyone’s questions,” he said.

Being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens experiences for the youth, said Kamohelo Magubane, 16, of the Ennerdale Branch, Johannesburg South Africa South Stake. After the devotional she said she felt closer to Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father “and I also learned that I am very special.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to youth in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

Elder Christofferson’s teachings in South Africa marked the beginning of a multicountry ministry in the Church’s Africa South Area. Accompanying Elder Christofferson this week are his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, and Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Jacqueline Palmer.

The Africa South Area presidency — Elder Edward Dube, president, Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis first counselor, and Elder Denelson Silva, second counselor, all General Authority Seventies — are with Elder Christofferson as well.

After one of the youth asked why it seems disciples of Jesus Christ face challenges, Elder Christofferson offered an assurance to the group — including all those watching the broadcast online from around the area.

“You will see in the end that those who serve Him really have a lighter burden — an easier yoke — and life is better, much much better,” Elder Christofferson said. “Don’t worry about challenges you may face, they are not meant to be a punishment. They are not a sign that God doesn’t like you. If you turn to Him, you will find it really does make you happy.”

He told the young men and young women that he could feel the Lord’s love for them.

“You are His disciples,” he said. “He loves you and you can have total faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Sister Kathy Christofferson speaks to youth in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

The other speakers testified of the blessings of serving a mission, marrying in the temple and learning from the scriptures.

Elder Dube held up a copy of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide and spoke to the youth about all of its blessings and promises. He also encouraged them to focus on making covenants with God in the house of the Lord

“We love you and are confident that the Lord loves and directs this work,” he said.

Leadership training in Johannesburg

On Saturday morning, leaders from throughout the area attended training with Elder Christofferson. Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, Area Seventy for the Africa South Area, said those leaders now will need to make sure to share what they learned with all of those they serve in their wards and stakes.

“To sit at the feet of an Apostle and to have the privilege of taking this message back to our people will be a blessing, not only for us right now, but for them,” he said.

Elder Matswagothata is a pioneer for the Church in his family and was called as Botswana’s first stake president, in 2012. He first met Elder Christofferson during the Apostle’s ministry in the area in 2016.

The latest statistics for the country of South Africa show it has 71,889 total members in 18 stakes. Besides the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, dedicated in 1985, the country also has a temple in Durban, dedicated in 2020, and a temple in Cape Town was announced in 2021.

Youth prepare to listen to Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, May 18, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

Sarah Boshoff, 14, from the Centurion 1st Ward, Centurion South Africa Stake, shared how happy she was to be able to learn from an Apostle during the afternoon youth devotional. “I feel like it strengthened my testimony just knowing that the Savior really loves us,” she said.

Bongiwe Sibeko, 14, from the Florida 1st Ward, Johannesburg South Stake, said she will tell her children one day that she saw Elder Christofferson this year and was able to meet Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during his visit last year.

“If I become a leader at some stage in the Church, I will be able to share my testimony of how it feels to meet the general authorities,” she said.