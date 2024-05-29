Elder Christofferson emphasizes the power of covenants in South Africa

Elder D. Todd Christofferson meets young single adults at the Gathering Place and Baam Institute of Religion in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, May 27, 2024.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — As Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on the challenges that people face here in Africa — poverty, illness, natural disasters, crime or other difficulties — he said there often is an anxiousness to respond with ways to meet immediate needs for survival and well-being.

But the ultimate help, he explained, is spiritual.

“The covenants of the gospel of Jesus Christ bring strength for all aspects of life, to deal with both the physical and the spiritual,” Elder Christofferson said. “I believe that the Saints here truly respond to what President Russell M. Nelson talks about often — the power of covenants.”

He said he has learned over his different visits to the continent, including this month’s ministry in the Africa South Area, that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expect miracles, and they receive them.

“Covenants matter, and their promises to God are real. And they know that His promises to them are real. They know that He fulfills His promises,” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, had meetings in South Africa, Madagascar, Angola and Mozambique. Elder S. Mark Palmer of the Presidency of the Seventy was with him in some of the meetings and countries as were members of the Africa South Area presidency: Elder Edward Dube, and his counselors, Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis and Elder Denelson Silva, all General Authority Seventies.

Elder Christofferson has met with youth, missionaries, young adults, members and their friends while here. He was also interviewed by television journalists in Angola and Mozambique about his role, his hope for each country and what he had been learning from the people.

Each time he comes, he said, it is a spiritually rewarding experience.

Meeting young adults and missionaries in Johannesburg

Elder Christofferson began and ended his visit to the Africa South Area with meetings in Johannesburg — starting with a youth devotional on Saturday, May 18, and ending on Monday, May 27, with a visit to the Braam Institute of Religion building, which is also a YSA Gathering Place.

This building in the Braamfontein neighborhood hosts the Johannesburg YSA Branch on Sundays, family home evening groups on Mondays, various activities during the week and institute classes. It is a place where young single adults come from all around and can be with each other.

There Elder Christofferson shook hands with each young single adult after addressing them for a few minutes.

Vivienne Amoh said she learned to trust in the Lord’s promises. “The Apostles are real,” she said.

In between the meetings in Madagascar and Angola, Elder Christofferson was back in Johannesburg for a combined meeting of the South Africa Johannesburg Mission and South Africa Pretoria Mission on Wednesday, May 22.

He testified of the Book of Mormon and took questions from the missionaries about eternal life, gospel principles, teaching with reverence and raising families, telling them not to fear the future or have a sense of entitlement after their full-time missionary service has ended.

“Great things are coming. Challenges, sure, everyone has those. But great things — great rewards, great happiness — great things are coming for your life,” he said.

Sister Christofferson also addressed the topic of challenges and days of discouragement: “Sometimes things can get tough, and you don’t see the fruits coming. When you are working hand in hand with the Lord, He does direct this work, and He is very mindful of you,” she said.

In speaking about the doctrine of Christ, Elder Dube said because of his Roman Catholic upbringing, he knew about Christ — which prepared him to receive the message of the restored gospel. “You will be able to teach into the heart when you center your teaching on the doctrine of Christ.”

Missionaries taught and baptized Sister Dube, who told the missionaries to seek the Lord’s help and stay worthy. “When the going gets tough, just remember that you were called to do this work and that you are not alone. The Lord Himself is with you.”

Elder Lame Busang, from Botswana, said the first words Elder Christofferson spoke about were the very things he needed to hear. “When he said, ‘you should be here,’ that was an answer to the very question that I have had for the past few weeks.”

Elder Samukeniso Dlamini, from Newcastle, South Africa, said the Spirit was almost “overwhelming” as he felt a stronger testimony of his purpose as a missionary and how he can invite others to come unto Christ “so that we can do the work of the Lord.”

Touring Tambo Hospital

Elder Christofferson witnessed some of the Church’s humanitarian efforts in the country through a visit to Tambo Memorial Hospital in the Boksburg neighborhood on May 26. The Church has offered support to the 118-year-old public institution with funding that has purchased life-saving technology and equipment for the most vulnerable babies in the area.

The hospital has had to make do with infrastructure challenges and pressing needs — but because of the Church’s support, more babies’ lives are being saved, including the tiniest of premature babies, some fitting into the palm of a hand.

During a tour of one of the hospital wards, the Christoffersons, Palmers, Dubes and Silvas met a mother giving kangaroo care to her brand new baby. This is where a baby is tucked close to the mother’s chest for recovery, bonding and health benefits. The group also saw babies in incubators in a long, crowded ward on another floor, and viewed the pediatric area for older infants.

Dr. Londiwe Buthelezi observed the Church leaders and their wives listening to understand and exhibiting compassion. She told them, “I understand now why you do the things that you do. You cannot fake what I saw today.”

Elder Christofferson then shared that the Church would be making another substantial donation to the hospital. At this, the doctors and hospital staff became overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude.

In response, Elder Christofferson said how grateful the Church is for the staff’s devotion and sacrifice, because the Lord has taught that the worth of souls is great in His sight. Faithful members of the Church all over the world contribute offerings and strive to live the two great commandments — to love God and to love one’s neighbor.

Explaining that like the ancient apostles, he too can bear witness of Jesus Christ, Elder Christofferson said he can see how the hospital staff tries to follow in His footsteps. “He is the living Savior, and in the end, He will make all things right.”

