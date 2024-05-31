Menu
Video: How the Relief Society helps bring relief globally

In the Church News video ‘Jesus Christ Is Relief,’ the Relief Society general presidency members speak about offering relief to a global community.

Sister Yee, President Johnson and Sister Dennis look at an item in the aisle of the Bishops' Storehouse with "Jesus Christ Is Relief" in the lower left corner.
Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, tour the Bishops’ Storehouse with Peter L. Nielson, Welfare Square Bishops’ Storehouse and Home Storage Center manager, at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Screenshot from YouTube
Sarah Jane Weaver

By Sarah Jane Weaver

The objective of the Relief Society since 1842 has been to bring the relief of Jesus Christ, both temporal and spiritual, to God’s children around the world, said Relief Society General President President Camille N. Johnson.

In this Church News video, titled “Jesus Christ Is Relief,” President Johnson and her counselors in the Relief Society general presidency, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, speak about offering relief to a global community.

“We have the blessing because of our service in the Relief Society presidency to look at needs on a global basis,” said President Johnson. “But we know that the way that they are satisfied is one by one.

“And so our outreach sometimes is in a very small circle. But when our sisters provide service in the place that they are at, they are part of our global movement to bring the Savior’s relief to our sisters and brothers.”

