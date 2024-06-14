Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announces a Church donation of $55.8 million to assist in improving the well-being of women and children in 12 nations on June 12, 2024.

This week on social media, the Relief Society general presidency announced the Church is donating $55.8 million to help alleviate childhood malnutrition, and other leaders shared moments and feelings from their recent ministries around the globe.

During a meeting with Church members in California, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, bore his testimony of the Book of Mormon, saying it gave him his faith and brought him closer to God than any other book.

“And I testify with no reservation, and no compromise, and not a shadow of retreat from the testimony that the Book of Mormon is true and that Moroni ... led the Prophet to a set of plates,” President Holland said.

In a video posted on the Church’s official accounts, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announced the Church’s $55.8 million contribution to eight humanitarian organizations to provide 14.7 million children and new and expectant mothers with key vitamins, supplements and medications to improve nutrition and strengthen health in 12 high-need countries.

“When you bless a woman, you bless a family, a community, a nation,” President Johnson said. “When you bless a child, you invest in the future.”

Related Story Church donates combined $55.8 million to help women and children

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently recognized Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the Rev. A.R. Bernard Sr. of the Christian Cultural Center megachurch in New York City for their achievements. He praised them for choosing to live righteous lives by doing good for other people.

“I admire all of the good that is being accomplished by so many people throughout the world — not just those recognized here,” Elder Cook said. “I pray each of us will continue working together to defend faith and help bless all of God’s children.”

Following up on President Johnson’s Church donation announcement, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, said she had been in Ghana observing how the Church and the eight organizations it is donating to are working together to accomplish their goal of ending child malnutrition.

“Our singular purpose is to reach the day when no mother bears the pain of watching her child suffer from malnutrition,” Sister Dennis said.

She added that Relief Society sisters can learn how to participate in these efforts by visiting caring.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Having visited various nations and cultures around the world, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his feelings that most people are good people who love their families and want to help others. He said he observed that in a recent visit to a rabbinical seminary in Argentina where Rabbi Ariel Stofenmacher gave him a shofar, a horn used in Jewish religious practices like Rosh Hashanah.

“The light of Christ illuminates all the world and we rejoice with all those who try so hard to choose good over evil,” Elder Andersen said. “Let us continue to build relationships and foster understanding with others we love and respect.”

From Mexico, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted about the Church’s donation announcement to help women and children under the age of 5. She noted how she has witnessed many examples of Relief Society sisters gathering others to serve those in need.

Though the Church is bringing together global organizations that have experts in humanitarian work, Sister Yee said, “Still, perhaps the best humanitarian outreach is done close to home as you reach across the fence or across the street.”

In a recent assignment in the Philippines, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited Saints in the nation to focus on three traits of discipleship: read, pray and obey.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared that Heavenly Father wants to help children grow spiritually by changing their hearts and providing them strength.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his admiration for Latter-day Saints in Mongolia and Japan, whom he visited recently, and who, he said, have incredible love and faith.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared an excerpt from “Preach My Gospel” that explains what it means to be humble.

In a video, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, read the words of the song “Gethsemane,” included in the Church’s new hymnbook. She said that in her travels, Primary children often tell her that is their favorite song. She said the line saying the Savior went to the cross with love and prayer in His heart brought to her mind Hebrews 12:2, which says Christ was able to bear the experience of the Atonement by focusing on joy.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a quote from the late Elder John A. Widtsoe of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who once wrote that one cannot expect to comprehend the gospel of Jesus Christ with casual study.

“It is a paradox that men [and women] will gladly devote time every day for many years to learn a science or an art; yet they expect to win a knowledge of the gospel, which comprehends all sciences and arts, through perfunctory glances at books or occasional listening to sermons,” Elder Widtsoe said. “The gospel should be studied more intensively than any school or college subject.”