President Nelson to new mission leaders: ‘The truths of the Book of Mormon are filled with power’

Church President Russell M. Nelson speaks via prerecorded video on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

PROVO, Utah — As an ever-increasing number of diplomats, religious leaders, and other men and women of influence seek to meet with the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they often bring unique gifts from their countries.

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of the Church, said he and his counselors in the First Presidency have counseled about what to give in return and determined that the most precious gift they could offer is a copy of the Book of Mormon.

“We do not just hand them this treasured book,” President Nelson told newly called mission leaders in a prerecorded message shown Sunday, June 23, as part of the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

“We open it to 3 Nephi, chapter 11. I read aloud about the resurrected Savior’s appearance to the people in the New World.”

During his remarks, titled “The Converting Power of the Book of Mormon,” President Nelson invited mission leaders to make the Book of Mormon “the cornerstone” of teaching their missionaries.

“Please teach them that the truths of the Book of Mormon are filled with power — power to help them do the impossible on their mission, power to help them become increasingly pure, power to help them teach with authority from God,” he said.

A deep personal conversion

President Nelson began his message by telling mission leaders they are about to embark on “one of the greatest adventures and one of the most meaningful experiences” of their lives.

He emphasized the importance of their calling: “You have been called, set apart and given the authority to preside over a mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There are few assignments in the Church that are as rewarding, and there are very few that are as demanding.”

Perhaps at no other time in their lives will they see so many lives change, including those who find and join the Church during their mission. “At least as important, however, is the conversion of your missionaries,” President Nelson said.

“In particular, the young men and women under your care can have — and we hope will have — a deep personal conversion of their own. True conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ is what will give them the strength to remain faithful to their covenants throughout their lives.”

President Nelson expressed gratitude for the “exceptional response” to the second edition of “Preach My Gospel” announced last June during the opening moments of the 2023 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

He then described the Book of Mormon as “one of the greatest tools of conversion that you and your missionaries have at your disposal.”

‘The most correct of any book’

When early Church leader Parley P. Pratt first read the Book of Mormon, he expressed his feelings this way: “I read all day; eating was a burden, I had no desire for food; sleep was a burden when the night came, for I preferred reading to sleep.”

He further recorded, “I knew and comprehended that the book was true.”

President Nelson said the Prophet Joseph Smith’s description of the Book of Mormon explains why Parley P. Pratt and tens of millions of others have experienced the converting power of the Book of Mormon:

“I told the brethren,” Joseph said, “that the Book of Mormon was the most correct of any book on earth, and the keystone of our religion, and a man would get nearer to God by abiding by its precepts, than by any other book.”

President Nelson invited mission leaders to consider the implication of Joseph’s words.

“Think of it: The most correct of any book,” President Nelson said. “A book that will help us get closer to God than we could through any other book. Very simply, the Book of Mormon is filled with godly power because it is the word of God.”

The Book of Mormon teaches the doctrine of Christ and explains more about His Atonement than does any other book, President Nelson said. “It recovers some of the ‘plain and precious’ truths — including covenants — lost during various translations of the Bible through the centuries.

“Because the Book of Mormon contains the complete gospel of Jesus Christ, it exposes the tactics of the adversary. It contains the answers to life’s most vexing questions. The Spirit will dwell with all who undertake a serious study of this cherished book.”

President Nelson repeated a promise he has made before: “If you prayerfully study the Book of Mormon every day, you will make better decisions every day.”

‘I will read this book’

President Nelson commented on the Spirit that enters the First Presidency’s conference room when he reads these words from 3 Nephi to visitors from around the world:

“Behold, I am Jesus Christ, whom the prophets testified shall come into the world.

“And behold, I am the light and the life of the world; and I have drunk out of that bitter cup which the Father hath given me, and have glorified the Father in taking upon me the sins of the world, in the which I have suffered the will of the Father in all things from the beginning. …

“Arise and come forth unto me, that ye may thrust your hands into my side, and also that ye may feel the prints of the nails in my hands and in my feet, that ye may know that I am the God of Israel, and the God of the whole earth” (3 Nephi 11:10-11, 14).

The reactions to these verses vary, President Nelson said, “but often our guests are overwhelmed by the feeling that enters into the room, which of course is the Holy Ghost testifying of Jesus Christ.”

He recalled an experience with one dignitary who tenderly held his just-received personal copy of the Book of Mormon to his chest. “I will read this book,” the dignitary promised.

Experience the converting power for yourself

President Nelson told mission leaders: “My dear brothers and sisters, as you embark on your full-time service for the Lord, similar experiences can happen to you. I invite you to make the Book of Mormon the cornerstone of your teaching of your missionaries. Help them learn how to treasure the truths taught from the first page to the last page.”

Encourage missionaries to study diligently, and help them see that the Book of Mormon contains answers to their questions, President Nelson said.

“Please teach them that blessings will come to them as they study, teach from, and testify of the Book of Mormon.”

President Nelson concluded his message with a blessing and his testimony: “My beloved associates in this great work, I bless you that if you, as mission leaders, will study and teach from the Book of Mormon your mission will unfold as the Lord directs. And you will be guided to know how to motivate and teach your missionaries.

“Your families will be strengthened and protected,” he continued. “Your personal testimonies will grow as never before. And you will experience for yourself the converting power of the Book of Mormon.”

