Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Facebook with #99plus1 on June 23, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared memories, spiritual messages and the stories of people from all over the world, motivating members to follow President Nelson’s #99plus1 invitation.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared a Facebook post about the safety found in treating the Savior as a role model.

“Study the life of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and make His qualities your role model for mortality and all eternity.”

In a video, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared the inspiring story of a woman in Honduras. At 18 years old, she was invited by her bishop to be endowed in the temple. To afford the trip to the nearest temple in Guatemala, she and her mother began selling tortillas.

“The decision to make covenants in and worship in the temple is one that has brought countless blessings to Saints here and around the world. How has the temple blessed you in your life?”

In a Facebook post, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles joined members and fellow leaders in posting a #99plus1 message.

He shared, “We are blessed to be instruments through whom tender mercies can be delivered to those in need — because the worth of souls is great in the sight of God.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a story about her determination to follow Christ. She and her sister were attending a Catholic school when they converted and were baptized into the Church. When her teacher questioned her, Sister Spannaus did not hesitate to share her testimony.

“Although my sister and I were asked to drop out of that school, I learned a very important lesson: to defend the Gospel of Jesus Christ and not be ashamed of it.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a sweet tribute to his mission in England. As a missionary, Elder Cook served a summer with President Jeffrey R. Holland as a companion and fondly remembers their service as “seminal.”

“Whether in full-time missionary service or lifetime service in the Church, each of us can strive to make the cause of Christ a lifelong pursuit.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the general Primary presidency, posted about her experience meeting children in Port Vila, Vanuatu. When she asked them “What do you know about Jesus?” the children testified of His healing, love and Atonement.

“I invite you to thoughtfully ponder this question and how the answers you receive have blessed your life.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a #99plus1 story, of when President Russell M. Nelson, then an Apostle, blessed and comforted Elder Anderson while he was a new mission president serving in Brazil.

Elder Neil L. Andersen also posted a video with Elder Gancci Saintelus, who, as a 5-year-old boy, became trapped under concrete with his two siblings after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. While thought to be dead, the children were found as Gancci sang his favorite song, “I Am a Child of God.”

Elder Anderson shared Gancci’s story in his April 2012 general conference address and recently had the opportunity to meet him as Gancci begins to serve a full-time mission.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a “Sunday morning musing,” asking the question, “Have you ever looked around your ward or branch and really seen the people you worship with each week?”

After recognizing the amazing and unique individuals in her own ward, she addressed all members: “Thank you for all you’re doing in God’s kingdom. It doesn’t go unseen.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a #99plus1 story about Elder Carlos A. Godoy who, as a newly baptized member, felt out of place and began to drift away from the Church after the missionaries who taught him were transferred. Thankfully, a fellow ward member’s warm invitation to return helped him rejoin the flock.

Another #99plus1 story was shared by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. As a bishop, he saw ward members, including the O’Connor family, rally around a family in need and later rally around the O’Connors after their home experienced severe fire damage.

“Sometimes we are the 99 and sometimes we are the 1, but through covenant belonging we can each belong and be part of the whole.”