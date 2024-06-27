Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, teaches about the power and importance of covenants during the opening keynote address for the 2024 BYU Women’s Conference on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the BYU Marriott Center.

Sister J. Anette Dennis was sustained as first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in the April 2022 general conference and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1960, in Provo, Utah, and raised in Mississippi, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska and Utah.

Sister Dennis studied elementary education and Spanish at Brigham Young University. While on a cultural trip with the BYU Spanish Department to Hermosillo, Mexico, she met Jorge Dennis, and they married in 1980. They have four children.

Before her call to the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Dennis was a member of the Primary general advisory council. She and her husband served as mission leaders in the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission from 2013 to 2016. From 2017 to 2018, Sister Dennis served as assistant to the matron and her husband served as counselor in the temple presidency at the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple. She has also served in Relief Society, Primary and Young Women on the ward and stake level.

In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Dennis over the past year.

1. Blessing God’s children

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, instructs local leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ in Accra, Ghana, about the women and children global initiative and how local members can participate on June 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“And so it helped them to see that all of us are, you know, with the same vision, and we are looking at it with a gospel lens, that these are God’s children, and we’re trying to help them to progress and to be able to have the best life that they can. And that’s what these others are doing, too. They may have a little different lens, but as we all come together, we can bless the greatest number of God’s children.”

— Church News podcast, June 25, 2024

2. Choose to stay

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a session of BYU Women's Conference with Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Megan Jensen

“Nowhere else is there such an abundance of guidance and direction, safety and protection, and relief, solace and hope in Christ than here in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and in His restored Church. That is why I choose to stay.”

— BYU Women’s Conference, May 2, 2024

3. A worldwide sisterhood

“Sisters, together we can help build a worldwide sisterhood of all ages that is healthier, more resilient, less lonely and more connected because of our covenant relationship with God and our responsibility to one another as disciples of Christ.”

— BYU Women’s Conference opening address, May 1, 2024

4. Keeping covenants

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

“By keeping my covenants and obligations with God, including wearing the garment of the holy priesthood, my very life can become a personal symbol of my love and deep gratitude for my Savior, Jesus Christ, and my desire to have Him with me always.”

— “Put Ye On the Lord Jesus Christ,” April 2024 general conference

5. God’s power

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, hug while taking a break in the filming of a worldwide Relief Society devotional at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“God’s priesthood power will amplify our spiritual gifts and talents, it will give us strength beyond our own to carry the heavy burdens of mortality, and it will give us the peace and power we need as we face the physical, emotional and spiritual earthquakes of our lives. This power that flows from our covenants can bless our lives in so many different ways because it is God’s power.”

— Relief Society worldwide devotional, March 17, 2024

6. Mothers are doing the Lord’s work

“I know there are many mothers with young children who feel like they’re not doing anything, because they’re not able to go out and serve in the community and go out and do these humanitarian projects. But what they are doing in their own home, they don’t realize that they are serving, taking the Lord’s work forward by serving those children and their families and being there. And it’s one of the hardest things that anyone could ever do, is do that, but it’s taking care of those little children.”

— Church News podcast, March 5, 2024

7. Planting seeds

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“You may never know the results of the seeds you plant as you strive to help people come to know their Savior. Some who do not end up accepting the restored gospel now may do so years down the road because of the seeds you will plant in their lives.”

— Provo MTC devotional, Feb. 6, 2024

8. Gratitude

“I love this verse in Doctrine and Covenants 78:19: ‘And he who receiveth all things with thankfulness shall be made glorious; and the things of this earth shall be added unto him, even an hundred fold, yea, more.’ ‘All things’ include even the difficult things. Let us recognize the source from which all our blessings flow.”

— This Week on Social, Nov. 24, 2023

9. Partnering with the Savior

As she reflects on her life, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, says she can see the Savior’s watchful care and influence in the Church News video “Partnering with the Savior.” | Screenshot from YouTube

“The Savior is the ultimate source of relief. ... None of us are the Savior, but we can partner with Him in helping to save others and providing relief.”

— Church News video, Sept. 14, 2023