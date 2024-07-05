This week on social: Elder Andersen shares eternal truths in a divided world

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares how following eternal truth with bless lives, in a Facebook post on July 1, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared gospel messages — including a post by Elder Neil L. Andersen reminding members, “Timeless, never-changing, eternal truths will bless our lives.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his gratitude for his granddaughter Jasmin. While fighting a serious illness, her faith has remained strong, strengthening everyone in her life, including her “Opa.”

“The Savior’s grace brings divine healing to the soul. We all may take solace in knowing that God’s gift to all mankind, even His Son, Jesus Christ, is an active healing power to each of us.”

Inspired by the recent Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a video expressing her gratitude for the consecrated men and women in this Church who selflessly volunteer their time and hearts.

She then powerfully bore witness: “We can trust the Lord with the people we love and the things which are most important in our lives. As we trust in His wisdom and love, we will be blessed in ways we could never imagine.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a message on the eternal truth and perspective that following Christ offers, especially in a divided and conflicting world.

“The eternal truths that apply to every culture upon the earth, every world condition, in every situation, in every century from the beginning of time are found in the words of Jesus Christ, the writings of sacred scripture, the messages of the prophets, the confirmation of the Spirit, and the powerful teachings in the holy temple.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared about when she and her husband, Brother Scott Runia, served in Sydney, Australia. During one Church meeting, a giant bug flew in and promptly got stuck on its back. “We all tried to think of the Savior, but our eyes kept drifting back to that helpless bug.”

She reflected: “I believe as humans, we’re supposed to have moments when we’re struggling and feeling helpless, unable to make things right on our own. ... That’s why we need the Savior.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a #99plus1 story from his time with Sister Melanie Rasband in the New York New York North Mission. When they learned Elder Neal A. Maxwell, then an Apostle, would visit, Elder Rasband felt inspired by the Lord to select a specific missionary to pray at the meeting.

Unbeknownst to Elder Rasband, this missionary deeply admired Elder Maxwell, who had ministered in his homeland of Ghana and sealed his parents in the temple.

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president, posted a video introducing the five Primary songs included in the first batch of hymns in the new hymnbook.

“We hope you start teaching these songs in your Primaries. We hope you start singing them in sacrament meeting. And we hope you enjoy the Spirit that will come as you sing about the Savior.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reflection on his time with the Church members “across the great country of Brazil.” He celebrated the traditional Festa Junina, met with those afflicted by recent floods and thanked those volunteering in “Helping Hands and Helping Hearts.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a message on the redeeming power of the Savior through the story of Alma the Younger.

She shared, “Alma the Younger, after experiencing the transforming love and mercy of Jesus Christ, became a great judicial, military, and religious leader.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video in which he recounted a #99plus1 story. When a family was traveling hours in the rain to attend a Church meeting, they stopped in a local town where a festival was being held. While they looked around, the young daughter noticed a girl in need and gave her coat away.

Like this little girl, “as we turn our hearts outward, we will be blessed with endless opportunities to quietly and kindly serve those who need us.”