This week on social: Church leaders urge members to use the scriptures

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Aug. 8, 2024, about his experience visiting a possible upper room site in Jerusalem.

This week on social media, leaders shared scriptural insights while others shared hopeful messages and spoke with youth.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared an experience when he was a young missionary working with President N. Eldon Tanner, later a member of the First Presidency. President Tanner told him, “Don’t you ever give a talk that you don’t refer to at least one scripture.”

President Holland now encourages members: “Use the scriptures. Love the scriptures. Let them be part of your heart and mind so that people see where you go for hope and faith in Jesus Christ.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared what she learned from Amulek in the Book of Mormon. While Amulek had wealth and the responsibility of a large family, he sacrificed everything to follow Christ. “To Amulek, the Son of God epitomized obedience,” she wrote.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience visiting a possible upper room site in Jerusalem in 2019. While there, he pondered the Lord’s Intercessory Prayer. “The Lord’s saving mercy is not dependent on lineage, education, economic status, or race,” he testified. “It is based on being one with Christ and His commandments.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience throwing the first pitch at JustServe Night at the Kansas City Royals baseball game.

“We are so grateful for the many JustServe volunteers and partnering organizations who contribute so much to blessing the lives of God’s children across the globe,” He captioned. “May we each follow the example of Jesus Christ as we choose to serve and help one another in our communities.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted an excerpt of his April 2024 general conference address, “All Things for Our Good.” He reminded, “As we walk uprightly and remember our covenants, ‘all things shall work together for your good’” (Doctrine and Covenants 90:24).

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve posted a #99plus1 message inviting members to “follow His example and respond to the impressions we receive, no matter how insignificant they may seem. Let us ask our Father in Heaven what we might do, and for whom, and do it.”

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, posted a video encouraging youth to attend “Festival: A Youth Concert.” He captioned: “Bring a friend! This is the perfect event to invite friends of other faiths to sing, celebrate, and worship Jesus Christ with us.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared his experience attending an FSY conference for Spanish speakers at the University of Utah. “I’m so grateful for this wonderful opportunity to participate and witness this great gathering of youth rejoicing together in the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Brother Wilcox also posted a video with James, a youth from the Sandy Utah Willow Creek Stake, as they talked about early Church pioneers and how activities like trek “inspire us to follow the Savior every day.”