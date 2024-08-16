This week on social: President Holland speaks with Olympian Kenneth Rooks and discusses life’s ‘races’

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his experience visiting with Olympian Kenneth Rooks in a Facebook post on Aug. 11, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared inspiring stories through conversations with an Olympian, local leaders and youth.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted a video with his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, expressing how much they enjoy finding evidence of God while they are in nature. He shared, “How grateful I am for a loving Father in Heaven who has provided such a beautiful place for us to live, learn, and grow.”

From San Deigo, California, President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, posted a video with Sister Pingree, a local stake Relief Society president. Sister Pingree shared her stake’s rock project, where sisters write a short message on a rock and drop it off to those they minister to.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his experience visiting with Olympian Kenneth Rooks. “I congratulate him and all the athletes who remind us of what is possible when we give our all to something,” he wrote.

President Holland then addressed the “races,” or challenges, everyone experiences in order to grow and become more Christlike. He reminds members that “It may not feel as if it comes with a medal or trophy, but we know that the prize is real.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a #99plus1 story about a time when she was sick while traveling. Alone in her hotel room and feeling isolated, she received a thoughtful text from a friend that lifted her spirits. “I know the Lord is very aware of our needs and knows how to help us,” Sister Yee wrote. “I’m grateful He loves us and that He often cares for us through the goodness of others.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a clip from a recent live question-and-answer with young adults. He emphasized the importance of acting on promptings to inform our decision-making, “Line upon line, precept upon precept. All of which help us get to the right place at the right time to do what we’re supposed to do. And God never lets us down.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video with Sister Irene Caso, a member of the Young Women general advisory council. With only four months left in 2024, they reminded youth of this year’s theme, “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ” (3 Nephi 5:13).

“We also know it can be hard sometimes,” they captioned. “But even if you haven’t been successful, we encourage you to keep trying. … The Lord recognizes and appreciates your efforts — big or small.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a message on the importance of the Church in a world that increasingly rejects organized religion. One example of how the Savior uses the Church to carry out His work is thorough humanitarian efforts.

“In the Church, we not only learn divine doctrine; we also experience its application,” Elder Christofferson shares. “This religion is not concerned only with self; rather, we are all called to serve. We are the eyes, hands, head, feet, and other members of the body of Christ. We learn to get outside ourselves in loving our neighbors.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a message on obedience. Quoting “Preach My Gospel,” she wrote, “Obeying the commandments is an expression of love for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ (see John 14:15). Jesus said, ‘If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father’s commandments, and abide in his love’ (John 15:10)”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the gospel of Christ can reveal “who we truly are, why we are here on earth, how to continue along the covenant path, and where we can be for all eternity.”

Elder Andersen promises that if one’s life is centered on “Jesus Christ and in the ordinances, covenants, and teachings of His holy house, you will see yourself for who you really are and who you can become.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted her message from the NBA All-Stars day of service. She shared, “The best expression of our love for God is living the second commandment by loving and serving others.”

President Steven J. Lund, Young Men general president, shared his experience floating on the Nile River and visiting with inspired youth leaders in the Jinja Uganda Stake, whose building is a short walk from the river’s shore. “President Russell M. Nelson speaks of this,” President Lund wrote. “The gathering is in full conflagration, and to the ends of the earth.”

President Lund and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted a video about For the Strength of Youth conferences. Their favorite part is the final day when the youth and counselors discuss “taking it home.”

“As you relive these experiences with your family and friends and hold onto the good habits you built at FSY,” they encouraged, “you can keep that feeling you had at FSY alive.”

In another FSY post, Brother Wilcox shared the testimonies of Lincoln Thomas and Boston Burbidge. While they were initially skeptical about the experience, both young men shared how FSY helped them recognize tender mercies, deepen their testimonies and create lasting friendships. “I encourage everyone to attend FSY,” Burbidge said.