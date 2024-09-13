Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Leaders & Ministry

Elder and Sister Bednar announce worldwide young adult devotional on Nov. 3 and 10

Young adults ages 18 to 35 are invited to attend and to discuss the devotional with friends

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will give a worldwide devotional for young adults on Nov. 3 and 10, 2024.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will speak at a worldwide devotional for young adults on Nov. 3 and 10, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Kaitlyn Bancroft

By Kaitlyn Bancroft

Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, will give a worldwide devotional for young adults on Nov. 3 and 10, ChurchofJesusChrist.org announced.

The Bednars will share messages specifically for young adults ages 18 to 35, who are encouraged to attend and to discuss the devotional with friends.

In North and South America, the devotional will stream live on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time. Available languages will be American Sign Language, Cambodian, Cantonese, Chuukese, English, French, Guarani, Hmong, Japanese, Kekchi, Korean, Mandarin, Mongolian, Navajo, Persian, Portuguese (Brazil), Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. It will be unavailable live in Italian, Russian and German.

During the afternoon and evening of Sunday, Nov. 10, the event will be rebroadcast to specific areas and languages where viewing the Nov. 3 broadcast isn’t feasible.

On both days, local events for gathering and viewing the devotional will be available.

Watch and stream the devotional on demand for two weeks afterwards at broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Study the devotional later in Gospel Library.

Related Stories
Elder Stevenson broadcasts message to 3 young single adult conferences in North America
Elder Bednar tells young adults in Instagram live Q&A to ‘trust in God’ as they strive to follow promptings
Elder Godoy in worldwide devotional: Young adults can have a hopeful and joyous future through Christ
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed