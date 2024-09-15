Learn about these 3 new, 5 reorganized stakes — from New York to Malawi

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Blantyre Malawi Stake Center is pictured on June 30, 2024.

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Beira Mozambique Manga Stake. The Beira Mozambique Inhamízua Stake, which consists of the Mafarinha Branch and the Cerâmica, Dondo, Inhamízua, Rocha and Zona Verde wards, was created by Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Ignatius Maziofa, an Area Seventy.

BEIRA MOZAMBIQUE INHAMÍZUA STAKE: (June 16, 2024) President — Zeca António Domingos Benjamim Canamala, 29, meetinghouse facilities department technician; wife, Célia Gabriel Tsinine Canamala. Counselors — Fernando Joaquim Tomocene, 43, Escola Secundária de Matadouro teacher; wife, Rosa Andrade Nhama. Joaquim Luís Manuel, 36, field officer; wife, Amelia Bernardo Pumbumua Maria Manuel.

A new stake has been created from the Blantyre Malawi District. The Blantyre Malawi Stake, which consists of the Bangwe, Chilomoni, Liwonde, Ndirande 2nd and Soche branches and the Blantyre 1st, Blantyre 2nd, Chirimba, Ndirande 1st and Zingwangwa wards, was created by Elder Edward Dube, a General Authority Seventy, and Elder Dwayne J. Van Heerden, an Area Seventy.

BLANTYRE MALAWI STAKE: (June 30, 2024) President — Gabriel Chinomwe, 42, Gab’s Security Services and Gab’s Electricals & Commercial Services; wife, Chisomo Kunje Chinomwe. Counselors — Elliott Francis Mkandawire, 42, Vanguard Pension Services Co. assistant manager; wife, Dorica Wanangwa Muzumara Mkandawire. Clement Henry Chikapa, 40, Acki Engineering construction superintendent; wife, Kezia Allen Nakiryowa.

A new stake has been created from the Kyulu Kenya District. The Kyulu Kenya Stake, which consists of the Darajani, Ivingoni, Makindu, Makutano 1st, Makutano 2nd, Mbukoni 1st, Mbukoni 2nd, Mtito Andei, Nthongoni and Yumbuni branches, was created by Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Johnny O. Baddoo, an Area Seventy.

KYULU KENYA STAKE: (July 14, 2024) President — Francis Wambua Sammy, 40, Kenya Teachers Service Commission school teacher; wife, Eunice Wavinya Sammy. Counselors — Paul Mwendwa John, 35, Kenya Teachers Service Commission high school teacher; wife, Evalyn Mumbua Muthini. Daniel Mule Kituku, 46, former CRBC operator; wife, Esther Nthanze Mutwiwa Kituku.

Reorganized stakes

ASHAIMAN GHANA BETHLEHEM STAKE: (July 21, 2024) President — Isaac Kweku Acheampong, 39, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facilities manager; succeeding Emmanuel Mills Obboh; wife, Augusta Sandison Acheampong. Counselors — Francis Darko, 44, Church Africa West Area office project manager; wife, Joyce Eleanor MacArthur. Thomas Sem Cudjoe, 53, former Kayab Maritime Services superintendent; wife, Joyce Korankye Cudjoe.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA MORENO STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Cristian Gabriel Rossi, 45, contractor; succeeding Leonardo David Chamorro; wife, Natalia Soledad Daniele Rossi. Counselors — Jorge Leonardo Dolores Lozano, 36, Maestranza employee; wife, Graciela Beatriz Dolores. Matias Ezequiel Martinez, 29, Mercado Libre cybersecurity engineer; wife, Agustina Julieta Martinez.

JAMESTOWN NEW YORK STAKE: (Aug. 11, 2024) President — Luke Evans Mortenson, 41, Iron Peak Industries president; succeeding Kirk Desla Young; wife, Emily Ann Mars Mortenson. Counselors — Michael Vincent Micciche, 46, Monofrax, Mold and Mix manager/mold design engineer; wife, Stacey Brianne Smith Micciche. Taylor McKay Abbott, 30, Imagine Learning project coordinator; wife, Lauren Mae Goodwin Abbott.

PORT-AU-PRINCE HAITI STAKE: (Sept. 1, 2024) President — Woodly Lafond, 32, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; succeeding Berthony Théodor; wife, Oldine Céus Lafond. Counselors — Watson Clair-Jeune, 46, All God’s Children International in-country representative; wife, Elda Desius Clair-Jeune. Francis Alphonse, 51, Shaco CEO; wife, Wadarlyne Labrousse Alphonse.

PORTOVIEJO ECUADOR STAKE: (June 9, 2024) President — Freddy Salvador Ruiz Parraga, 49, Ministry of Public Health of Ecuador doctor; succeeding Leonidas Manuel Toala Intriago; wife, Shayler Mireya de Ruiz Jimenez. Counselors — Manuel Segundo Chinga Vinces, 57, Portoaguas public servant; wife, Cristina Monserrate de Chinga Ormaza. Omar Danilo Briones Pacheco, 43, National Electricity Corporation substation and subtransmission maintenance technician; wife, Gabriela Alexandra de Briones Pico.