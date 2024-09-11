Malawi, in southern Africa, gets its 1st stake — and then a 2nd

The congregation stands to sing during the creation of the Malawi's first stake, the Lilongwe Malawi Stake, inside the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Center in Lilongwe, Malawi, on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The Republic of Malawi in southeast Africa recently saw the creation of its first stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, followed by a second stake later the same month.

The Lilongwe Malawi Stake was created on June 2 and the Blantyre Malawi Stake on June 30.

“The Church is in good hands. … This is just the beginning,” said Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy at the second event. At the time, he was serving as president of the Africa South Area.

Malawi is bordered by Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique. The Church’s first missionary couple was allowed to enter Malawi in 1992, and the Church was legally recognized there on April 25, 1995.

Until June, Church units were organized in two districts in Malawi’s capital and largest city, Lilongwe, and in its second-largest city, Blantyre. The districts were under the direction of the Zambia Lusaka Mission.

The Lilongwe Malawi Stake

Left to right: Elder Dennison Silva, General Authority Seventy and member of the Africa South Area presidency; Leinhard Amos, first counselor in the stake presidency; Lilongwe Malawi Stake President George V. Yohane; Lameck D. Chisale, second counselor in the stake presidency; and Elder Ignatius Maziofa, Area Seventy, during the creation of the Lilongwe Malawi Stake on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sunday, June 2, Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy and then the second counselor in the Africa South Area presidency, presided during the conference when the Lilongwe Malawi Stake was created.

George V. Yohane was sustained as the Lilongwe Malawi Stake president, with Leinhard Amos and Lameck D. Chisale as his counselors.

District branches were changed to the Kalambo 1st, Kalambo 2nd, Kasungu 1st, Kasungu 2nd, Kawale, Lilongwe and Presidential Way wards. The Chinsapo Branch, located on the southwest outskirts of Lilongwe, was created as part of the stake.

More than 1,000 Church members gathered at the Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Center for the meeting. They spoke about their joy and excitement to have the first stake in the country, with several becoming emotional as they recounted the history of the Church and the faith of pioneer members.

The new stake presidency, mission leaders and presiding authorities all spoke. Elder Silva focused his remarks on the gifts of temples, prophets and Jesus Christ.

“I promise you if we are faithful to our covenants, this country will be blessed with a temple,” Elder Silva said. “Do not give up, do not fall away, talk about the gospel to your friends. Invite them to come and see, and they will come and stay.”

Elder Ignatius Maziofa, Area Seventy, shared with the Church members that they have an opportunity to build Zion.

“We are seeing the restoration of the gospel in Lilongwe today. You are the salt of the earth in Lilongwe,” he said.

The Blantyre Malawi Stake

From left, Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elliott F. Mkandawire, first counselor in the stake presidency; Blantyre Malawi Stake President Gabriel Chinomwe; Clement H. Chikapa, second counselor in the stake presidency; and Elder Dwayne J. Van Heerden, Area Seventy, after the creation of the Blantyre Malawi Stake on Sunday, June 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sunday, June 30, Elder Dube presided over the conference when the Blantyre Malawi Stake was created. It took place at the Blantyre Malawi District meetinghouse, which is now the Blantyre Malawi Stake Center.

Gabriel Chinomwe was sustained as the Blantyre Malawi Stake president, with Elliott F. Mkandawire and Clement H. Chikapa as counselors.

The six units of the district were restructured, resulting in the stake being made up of 10 units: the Blantyre 1st, Blantyre 2nd, Chirimba, Ndirande 1st and Zingwangwa wards, and the Bangwe, Chilomoni, Liwonde, Ndirande 2nd and Soche branches.

Elder Dube brought the love of President Russell M. Nelson to the Malawi Saints and spoke about how 13 years before, he was in Blantyre when that district was created.

Related Story From the archives: First meetinghouse in Malawi

“The Lord is in the details of our lives,” Elder Dube said.

He testified of tithing, repentance and forgiveness and encouraged each member to keep a current temple recommend, saying, “We will find joy in the midst of covenants.”

“My life is a testimony that the Savior, Jesus Christ, is indeed the Christ. We need to cleave unto those covenants and accept any calling that may come to us,” Elder Dube said.

Elder Dwayne J. Van Heerden, Area Seventy, spoke about how all things in the Church are done in order and in His way, and this happened with the calling of the new stake presidency.

“As we have interviewed and sought the Lord’s way, I can tell you these three brethren have truly been called by God,” Elder Van Heerden said. “We had to do things exactly in that order. That process has been followed, and these brethren have been called by Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.”

When President Chinomwe spoke, he thanked the Church members for all their support and efforts in helping build the Blantyre District into a stake.

“This is the work of the Lord, Jesus Christ. He is directing this Church today through the living Prophet,” President Chinomwe said.

The Blantyre Malawi Stake Center is pictured on June 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new Lilongwe Malawi Stake presidency is pictured on Sunday, June 2, 2024: President George V. Yohane, center, with counselors Leinhard Amos, left, and second counselor Lameck D. Chisale, right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new Lilongwe Malawi Stake presidency and their wives take a picture with Elder Denelson Silva, General Authority Seventy, left, and Elder Ignatius Maziofa, Area Seventy, right, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New bishops in the newly created Lilongwe Malawi Stake take a picture with their families on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Blantyre Malawi Stake presidency on Sunday, June 30, 2024. From left: Elliott F. Mkandawire, first counselor in the stake presidency; Blantyre Malawi Stake President Gabriel Chinomwe; and Clement H. Chikapa, second counselor in the stake presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the new Blantyre Malawi Stake presidency and their wives take a photo on Sunday, June 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New bishops in the newly created Blantyre Malawi Stake and their families take a picture on Sunday, June 30, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints