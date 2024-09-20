This week on social: Peacemaking, virtues of the Savior and temple dedications

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares New Testament scriptures in a Sept. 18 social media video to testify the Savior forgets the mistakes of others.

President Russell M. Nelson shared his testimony on social media this week, alongside President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Each invited followers to come to Christ in unique ways.

President Nelson shared a short video Thursday, Sept. 19, with a message he gave in his April 2023 general conference talk “Peacemakers Needed.” He taught viewers that peacemaking is a choice, and so is contention. The Prophet included a personal example of contention he experienced as a heart surgeon.

“True disciples of Jesus Christ build, lift, encourage, persuade, and inspire. We can literally change the world — one person and one interaction at a time,” shared President Nelson.

President Holland shared on Wednesday, Sept. 18, a video of personal insights he received while studying in the New Testament. “I find these virtues in the Savior that I love, that I want to emulate. ... I am motivated by them. I am thrilled by them. I am grateful for them,” said President Holland. He then explained that the Savior forgets mistakes of others and shared an encouraging example connecting Matthew 26:56 and Matthew 28:9.

Elder Uchtdorf dedicated the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, the newest addition to the “City of Bridges,” on Sept. 15. He used a metaphor in a social media post to explain how temples show God’s love for His children: “Just as these bridges are designed to connect one place to another, the purpose of God’s temples is to connect heaven and earth.” Elder Uchtdorf then invited his followers to keep Christ in the center of their lives.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency visited the Autism Foundation in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The next day, both President Johnson and Sister Browning posted a small video about their experience in Budapest. The Church recently donated teaching materials and other learning tools to the school. “The priority is one-by-one care, one-by-one love,” said President Johnson.

Elder Soares also shared a post on Sept. 17 commenting about his experience while attending a Legislative Assembly in Bahia, Brazil, last month. Elder Soares briefly shared his testimony of temples and how they show God’s love for His children when he wrote: “We all have a divine nature and potential and are seen as equals before God. In the temple, these truths are reinforced, especially for the youth who will play an important role in the future of humanity.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a message of hope on Tuesday, Sept. 17. For those who are struggling with stress or anxiety when it comes to the choices of loved ones, Sister Dennis offered a simple piece of advice: “Trust your Heavenly Father.” She continues: “He takes the long view. He is not full of anxiety and fear because of their choices. Each of them is His beloved child.”