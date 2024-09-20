Young Men general president teaches, ministers to young people in Mexico

As part of a three-day ministry to Monterrey, Nuevo León, in northeastern Mexico, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund spoke to a combined audience of 800 young men in devotionals on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, inviting them to follow the counsel of President Russell M. Nelson and transform the world “through the light of the gospel.”

“You have been preserved to be born in this time and in this place, due to the talents and capacity you have to face the times in which we now live,” President Lund said. “With the help of Heavenly Father you will have everything you need to transform the world.”

A summary of President Lund’s ministry in Mexico was published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Sept. 2.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund speaks to young men in Monterrey, Mexico, in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Lund emphasized to the youth the importance of knowing their divine identity in today’s challenging world. He encouraged all youth to review both the Young Men and Young Women themes, which remind young people they are children of God with a unique mission.

“The themes remind you that you are children of God and that He has a work for you, a purpose for your life,” said President Lund, who was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, as well as Elder Alejandro Treviño, an Area Seventy, and his wife, Sister Elisa Treviño.

President Lund directed various activities, including training for youth leaders in multiple stakes, ministering visits and a visit to the Monterrey Mexico Temple with a group of young people.

He taught about the significance of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide — calling it a “key tool” — in guiding young people to make good decisions through personal revelation, and he recommended its use in Church and family activities.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund holds up the "For the Strength of Youth" guide while speaking to young people in Monterrey, Mexico, in September 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Lund taught youth leaders about how to feel and recognize the Spirit, particularly through experiences in the FSY program.

The visit to Mexico also included a “Come, Follow Me” discussion on how Jesus Christ is “the Rock” upon which a testimony is built. Sister Lund encouraged the young people to pray to feel God’s love and promised that knowledge has the power to change lives.

President Lund concluded with his testimony of the Savior: “Jesus Christ wants more than anything for you to be happy. What a wonderful thing to know Jesus Christ loves us so much that He was willing to come into this world to suffer so that you could find joy and happiness.”