Young men and young women take a photo with Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area; Sister Paula Ardern; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the area presidency; Sister Nathalie Mutombo; Young Men General President Steven J. Lund; and Sister Kalleen Lund at the Upper Hill Chapel in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 18, 2024.

To strengthen members in a part of the world where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is quickly growing, Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, joined members of the Africa Central Area presidency in the countries of Kenya, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in May for a teaching, training and ministry visit.

President Lund was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kallen Lund, and Brother Newman was accompanied by his daughter, Cami Moody. The Central Africa Area presidency consists of Elder Ian S. Ardern, president; Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, first counselor; and Elder Paul B. Pieper, second counselor, all General Authority Seventies.

During many of their remarks, the general leaders testified about studying the scriptures and taught about improving teaching in the home and in the Church, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Invitations for the rising generation

In Kenya on Sunday, May 19, President Lund and Elder Ardern attended a ward youth council, youth group discussion and youth devotional. During the youth council meeting, the Church leaders discussed some of the challenges facing most wards and branches in Kenya — the young men and young women are away from family and Church classes while at boarding school.

President Lund recommended that boarding school youth develop three habits: Read the Book of Mormon every day, pray every day and keep a journal especially focusing on what the Holy Ghost is teaching. Elder Ardern reminded the youth that “you have been called up by the Lord to stand up and speak up.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, Sister Kalleen Lund and Brother Jan E. Newman of the Sunday School general presidency greet full-time missionaries before a leadership meeting at the Upper Hill Chapel in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That afternoon, Sister Lund invited the youth “to read every word in the Book of Mormon and ask Heavenly Father if it is true.” She spoke to them about preparing to enter the house of the Lord, explaining that “the Book of Mormon and the temple will empower you to be better.” Latter-day Saints in Kenya are assigned to the Johannesburg South Africa Temple right now as the Nairobi Kenya Temple is being built.

President Lund told the youth that “a patriarchal blessing is a gift Heavenly Father gives to each of us to give us direction. If you don’t have a patriarchal blessing, get one.” He also invited them to serve a mission.

Encouragement for missionaries

In Uganda, the Church leaders met with, listened to and taught multiple groups, including local leaders, full-time missionaries, youth and young single adults in Kampala and Jinja, explained a news release from Africa Newsroom.

While meeting with missionaries in the Uganda Kampala Mission on May 22, President Lund promised them that their service will have an impact: “The influence that you will have on the people that you teach will change the course of lives and will change the course of generations,” he said, adding, “The world will be changed because of your footprints and your fingerprints in the work of salvation.”

Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and president of the Africa Central Area; Young Men General President Steven J. Lund; Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency; and their accompanying family members take a photo with the Uganda Kampala Mission at the Kampala Uganda North Stake Center on May 21, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Newman told them that while they are saving others, they will save themselves. “You will look back at this time, and when you look back on all the wonderful things that have happened in your life, you will connect all of them, in some way, to your full-time mission.”

Elder Ardern encouraged them to spend more time studying what the Lord has taught in the scriptures.

During the discussions with the youth, President Lund and Elder Ardern talked about the 2024 youth theme, “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ” (3 Nephi 5:13). And Brother Newman and local stake leaders met with and took questions from young single adults.

While training local leaders, President Lund invited the bishops to speak more to the youth about patriarchal blessings, temple recommends and seminary attendance. Brother Newman emphasized “Come, Follow Me” study and teachings at home and at church — and using the “Teaching in the Savior’s Way” manual.

They spoke to the youth about attending For the Strength of Youth conferences. And to the youth in Jinja, Sister Lund said, “All the things we know, we know better because we know the Church is true.”

The leaders also held similar meetings and training in DR Congo the following days.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, left, trades neckties with a new friend in Jinja, Uganda, on May 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Growth of the Church in Central Africa

As leaders ministered to several families at the Nairobi Kenya South Stake Center, Elder Pieper shared how while the Church is relatively new in Kenya, it will continue to grow and more stakes will be formed in coming years.

And then he said to the gathered families, “The Church is strong when we have strong families.”

The Church in Uganda and DR Congo is also growing, and Africa has the fastest growth rate in Church membership.

The latest numbers from the Church show Kenya has around 19,000 members in three stakes. Uganda has about 22,000 members in three stakes, while DR Congo has 115,000 members in 27 stakes.

Brother Jan E. Newman of the Sunday School general presidency instructs Sunday School, Primary, Relief Society and elders quorum leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 18, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, left, and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, right, teach youth leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members attend meetings in Jinja, Uganda, May 22, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints