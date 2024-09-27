Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posts a video reel recounting his experiences while visiting pioneering saints in Korea and Japan.

This week on social media, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared a video about hope and faith in Jesus Christ, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recounted his experience meeting with pioneering members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Korea and Japan and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a post commenting on a prophecy that had been fulfilled as the Mendoza Argentina Temple was dedicated. Here is what they and other Church leaders shared on social media this week.

In the video posted Thursday, Sept. 26, President Eyring included a clip of his remarks at the April 2022 general conference, titled “Steady in the Storms.”

“When the storms in life come, you can be steady because you are standing on the rock of your faith in Jesus Christ,” said President Eyring. “That faith will lead you to daily repentance and consistent covenant keeping. Then, you will always remember Him. You will find yourself reaching out to lift others to safety on the rock with you.”

President Eyring reminds viewers in the video to remember that everyone is a beloved son or daughter of God and that there are inspired leaders again on the Earth. He also urged his audience to come unto Christ and receive peace in this life.

During his 10-day ministry in Japan and Korea, Elder Cook met with pioneering Saints who converted to the gospel and paved the way for future generations to do so as well. Elder Cook shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday highlighting special moments from his ministry.

While speaking in a devotional with a few of these Church members in Osaka, Japan, Elder Cook shared an old Chinese proverb: “When you drink the water, don’t forget the spring from which it sprung.”

“So it’s good for us to remember pioneers. Honoring the very first converts and all those since who have built the Church in Japan,” said Elder Cook.

Elder Rasband dedicated the Mendoza Argentina Temple on Sunday, Sept. 22. Two days later, he shared a post commenting and reflecting on his experience dedicating the 197th house of the Lord.

Elder Rasband shared a prophecy made in 1926 by Elder Melvin J. Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which states that the nations of South America would slowly become a power in the Church — just as an oak grows slowly from an acorn. Elder Rasband taught that Elder Ballard’s prophecy has been fulfilled and is continuing to be fulfilled as numerous temples are dotting the South American continent.

“In the temple we ‘lay aside the things of this world’ (Doctrine and Covenants 25:10) and feel the Lord’s hallowed presence and transcendent peace,” said Elder Rasband.

“In the temple we receive sacred ordinances and make sacred covenants first for ourselves and then for our ancestors. In the temple we can receive revelation and gain greater understanding of the Lord’s plan of Exaltation, and we can feel unified with our fellow Saints.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson posted a video on Monday, Sept. 23, commenting on her experience seeing Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting by during a nine-day ministry in Milan, Italy.

“I had no idea how grand it was in scope. Christ is probably 13 feet above the ground, and so my sights were set high,” said President Johnson. “That is a reflection of how we ought to always look up, aspire high, and look to our Savior, Jesus Christ for hope and comfort and relief.”

President Johnson also commented on the specific technique da Vinci used while painting his masterpiece, a technique that centered everything on the Savior. “I was inspired by its grandeur and how my eyes were drawn to Jesus Christ. It was a beautiful reminder to focus on Him,” she wrote.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor of the Primary general presidency, shared her testimony of Jesus Christ on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 23.

“Jesus Christ is the ‘hope in thine end’ (Jeremiah 31:17). Nothing we have done or have not done is beyond the reach of His infinite and eternal sacrifice,” Sister Wright wrote.

She testifies that joy can be found in Jesus Christ. “Tears will dry up, broken hearts will be mended, what is lost shall be found, concerns shall be resolved, families will be restored, and all that the Father hath will be ours,” she added.

Related Story President Johnson, Sister Browning teach and minister in Central Europe

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, was part of a video posted Thursday, Sept. 26, by the Young Men Worldwide Instagram account. Brother Wilcox invited all to the worldwide youth broadcast and testimony meeting, “Celebration of Light,” on Oct 27.

During the broadcast, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be speaking from the Christ Redeemer statue in Brazil, along with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund. They will be discussing the 2024 youth theme: “I am a disciple of Christ,” as the year comes to an end.

Brother Wilcox explained that after the devotional, time will be given to youth to share testimony of and discuss the following question: “What have you done this year to better your discipleship, to strengthen your relationship with Jesus Christ?”