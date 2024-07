Groundbreaking of the Mendoza Argentina Temple

The groundbreaking of the Mendoza Argentina Temple was presided over by Elder Allen D. Haynie , first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, on Dec. 17, 2020. Elder Haynie offered a dedicatory prayer and welcomed local Church members who attended the ceremony through broadcast. Elder Haynie was joined by several local leaders, including Mendoza Mayor Ulpiano Suarez.In his dedicatory prayer on the site , Elder Haynie prayed that “others who seek the truth will be drawn to this place, both during and after the construction of the temple. Bless them to feel Your presence and wish to know why they feel differently here. Please help them to have receptive hearts and minds to the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”