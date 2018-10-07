Menu
Mendoza Argentina Temple

Announced

7 October 2018

Groundbreaking

17 December 2020

Mendoza Argentina Temple under construction
Mendoza Argentina Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Mendoza Argentina Temple

The groundbreaking of the Mendoza Argentina Temple was presided over by Elder Allen D. Haynie, first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, on Dec. 17, 2020. Elder Haynie offered a dedicatory prayer and welcomed local Church members who attended the ceremony through broadcast. Elder Haynie was joined by several local leaders, including Mendoza Mayor Ulpiano Suarez.

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Haynie prayed that “others who seek the truth will be drawn to this place, both during and after the construction of the temple. Bless them to feel Your presence and wish to know why they feel differently here. Please help them to have receptive hearts and minds to the message of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Timeline of the Mendoza Argentina Temple

October
07
2018
Announcement

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mendoza, Argentina, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 11 other temples.

December
17
2020
Groundbreaking

The Mendoza Argentina Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 17, 2020, with Elder Allen D. Haynie, first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, presiding. Attendance at the groundbreaking was limited due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The Mendoza Argentina Temple was announced on Oct. 7, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Dec. 17, 2020, and presided over by Elder Allen D. Haynie, first counselor in the South America South Area presidency.

Architecture and Design of the Mendoza Argentina Temple

The Mendoza Argentina Temple will be a single-story building of approximately 21,000 square feet. Exterior renderings show the temple will have rectangular windows around the building and three arched entryways in front of the main door. Atop the center of the temple sits a golden spire that extends upward from a rectangular tower with arched windows.

The temple will be built on a 15-acre site, with grass, trees and small bushes filling the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Mendoza Argentina Temple

Quick Facts

Announced

7 October 2018

Groundbreaking

17 December 2020

Groundbreaking presided by

Elder Allen D. Haynie

Location

Av. Champagnat
Las Heras, Mendoza

Argentina

Appointments

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina and will be built in Argentina’s fourth largest city.

Fact #2

The groundbreaking ceremony for both the Mendoza and Salta Argentina temples were held only a month and a half apart. Both temples were also announced in the same year.

Fact #3

Elder Allen D. Haynie, who presided over the Mendoza temple groundbreaking, served a full-time mission in nearby Córdoba, Argentina.

Fact #4

Mendoza Argentina Stake President Juan Naccarato said Latter-day Saints in Mendoza reacted to the temple announcement in 2018 as if Argentina “had just scored a goal in the World Cup.”

