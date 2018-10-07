In the News
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Mendoza, Argentina, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference. This announcement came during the last talk of the Sunday afternoon session and was announced with 11 other temples.
The Mendoza Argentina Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 17, 2020, with Elder Allen D. Haynie, first counselor in the South America South Area presidency, presiding. Attendance at the groundbreaking was limited due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Av. Champagnat
Las Heras, Mendoza
Argentina
This will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Argentina and will be built in Argentina’s fourth largest city.
The groundbreaking ceremony for both the Mendoza and Salta Argentina temples were held only a month and a half apart. Both temples were also announced in the same year.
Elder Allen D. Haynie, who presided over the Mendoza temple groundbreaking, served a full-time mission in nearby Córdoba, Argentina.
Mendoza Argentina Stake President Juan Naccarato said Latter-day Saints in Mendoza reacted to the temple announcement in 2018 as if Argentina “had just scored a goal in the World Cup.”
