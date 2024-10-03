6 new Area Seventies named, sustained in leadership session of October 2024 general conference

National flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Six new Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were announced and presented for a sustaining vote during the Thursday, Oct. 3, leadership session of October 2024 general conference.

The new Area Seventies are assigned in three of the Church’s 12 quorums of the Seventy. The six come from five different countries and will serve in four of the Church’s 23 administrative areas — the Africa Central, Mexico, South America Northwest and South America South areas.

The list of Thursday’s newly sustained Area Seventies were published Oct. 3 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In a similar leadership meeting of the April 2024 general conference earlier this year, 64 new Area Seventies were sustained, with 52 other Area Seventies identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

The Church’s recent pattern since 2021 has been to conduct the announcing, sustaining and releasing of Area Seventies in the leadership session rather than in a weekend general session.

New Area Seventies

Third Quorum (Africa Central, Africa South and Africa West areas)

57, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as the ward temple and family history leader of the Kimbwala 2nd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Jolie; 10 children. George Katembo Njogu Munene, 47, Nairobi, Kenya; managing director, Simplify IT, Ltd.; currently serving as a counselor in the Kenya Nairobi West Mission presidency; former stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Sarah; three children.

Sixth Quorum (Caribbean, Central America and Mexico areas)

55, Guaymas, Mexico; manufacturing engineer; currently serving as president of the Guaymas México Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and stake president; wife: Itzel Janely; four children. Francisco Villanueva Rojas, 44, Santa Cruz Xoxocotlán, Mexico; federal court judicial actuary, Mexico government; currently serving as self-reliance group facilitator of the Independencia Ward; former bishop and stake president; wife: Ester; two children.

Ninth Quorum (South America Northwest and South America South areas)

40, Lima, Peru; CEO, MTJ General Service SAC; recently released as president of the Trujillo Perú Jerusalén Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor and stake president; wife: Flor; three children. A. Enrique Texeira, 42, Lambaré, Paraguay; O&M regional manager, Meetinghouse Facilities; currently serving as assistant area auditor of the Paraguay Asunción North Assistant Area Audit Office; former bishop and bishopric counselor; wife: Zanir Elena; two children.