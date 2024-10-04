This week on social: President Eyring confirms the truthfulness of President Nelson’s prophetic invitations

President Henry B. Eyring posted a #99+1 video on social on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, about following Church President Russell M. Nelson's invitation to help the one.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, are among leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sharing content on social media this week.

President Eyring shared his testimony through his Facebook and Instagram account Wednesday, Oct. 2. He reminded his followers of the prophetic counsel of President Russell M. Nelson to “find the one” — to find one person who may be struggling or may need extra love and attention, and to reach out to that person.

“When I prayed in answer to President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation, names and faces of friends came into my mind. I knew little of the personal challenges they faced. I prayed for them before I called,” said President Eyring.

Later in the video, President Eyring shared three valuable truths he was reminded of while participating in President Nelson’s invitation:

Heavenly Father hears and answers our prayers promptly when we ask Him how we can help one of His children. The Lord goes before us with His message of love for them. The prophet of God is the Lord’s true servant and leads us with loving invitations.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter shared the story of Primary child Mateo on Facebook and Instagram on Sept. 27. Mateo was recently baptized, and he gave a talk on Sunday regarding the covenants he had entered into.

“When I was baptized, I promised to take upon myself the name of Jesus Christ. I have tried to do this by going to church, taking the sacrament, and being an example to my friends at school,” Mateo shared from the pulpit. “There was a little boy that was saying mean things to my friend’s little brother. I told him to stop being mean to him and leave him alone. It reminded me of the time when Jesus healed the people that were sick. I was trying to help someone that couldn’t stand up for himself.”

President Porter prompted her followers to ask themselves, “How are you helping the children in your life understand how they can live their baptismal covenant by following the Savior?”

Elder Christofferson shared a message of love and unity on his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts Tuesday, Oct. 1, recounting the gospel truth he witnessed while ministering in Armenia, Georgia and Kazakhstan.

“As members of this global community, we have the responsibility and opportunity to watch over one another. We help one another stay on the covenant path.”

Elder Christofferson held a devotional in Tbilisi, Georgia — the largest Church meeting ever in that country — with over 160 people in attendance, some of whom weren’t Church members.

“We are a diverse group from many nations with different backgrounds. The one thing that truly unites us is our faith in Jesus Christ,” said Elder Christofferson.

Brother Wilcox posted a video on his Instagram and Facebook pages on Wednesday showcasing how students at BYU are preparing themselves to hear prophetic messages and counsel in the upcoming general conference. He teaches in the BYU Department of Ancient Scripture.

The students said they were listening to past general conference addresses and searching for common themes, reading the scriptures and going to the temple.

Brother Wilcox invited all to consider new ways to prepare spiritually to receive revelation during conference: “What are you doing to prepare for general conference?” he posted.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared an experience she had while on an assignment in Roosevelt, Utah, in the Thompsen House of Hope — a faith-based addiction recovery residence for men — on her social media accounts on Sunday, Sept. 27.

“Many of those men were members of the Church who had left but have now returned. They have all gained a deeper testimony of the power of the Savior to rescue them and have felt His kindness and love for them,” she wrote.

Sister Dennis continued to apply this lesson in her own life, and invited others to do the same. She testified that even though there are many who have left the church, “the Savior knows them, He loves them, and He will not leave them. He takes the long view and never gives up on any of us. He will put people who can help them in their paths, and He can ultimately turn all things to their good — even things that may seem irreversible,” she wrote.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared on Monday, Sept. 30, about speaking at the Provo Missionary Training Center and used the example of the wise men who visited the young Jesus.

“When the Wise Men left after having a sacred and worshipful experience with the Christ child, they went home ‘another way.’ This was not simply a directional change but a spiritual transformation. The same should be said of you,” she wrote. She added, “The key indicator of your success as a missionary is how you live your life after your mission.”

Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted a photo with his grandchildren on his Instagram page Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Brother Nelson explained how grateful he was for the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren at the temple on his day off. “As we were shown down into the area where baptisms are performed, I was impressed by how well organized everything was,” he wrote.

“Throughout our visit, we never felt lost or confused about where to go next. A friendly temple worker waited at every doorway and around every turn to guide us. Our minds were free to ponder on the ordinances and enjoy the peace of being in the Lord’s house.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a couple of videos, on Sunday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, where her Primary friends share why they think “we should listen to the talks and teachings we hear at conference. How have the messages from general conference strengthened your relationship with Jesus Christ?”

In one video, Sam said, “They tell us what God wants us to do because He wants us to have a better life.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, in a post Monday, Sept. 30, on both her pages and Relief Society Worldwide, wrote about “how full our days can be.”

“I also wonder if at times the Lord allows us to be sufficiently overwhelmed so that we sufficiently rely upon Him and learn to exercise our faith by choosing to trust in His mercy, power and love as we pass through difficult challenges and seemingly impossible situations,” she said. “This can be especially difficult for those of us who are independent, but it strengthens our relationship with God, and we learn to trust more and more of our hearts, lives and concerns to Him.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a video of the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where general conference is.

“No matter where you are, there are so many ways to watch from home and online — and in your preferred language,” she wrote in the Wednesday, Oct. 2, post on her pages and on Young Women Worldwide.