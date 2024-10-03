October 2024 general conference: How to watch, participate

Audience members listen to the closing song of the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

More than 17 million Latter-day Saints — in addition to friends and associates of all faiths, beliefs and backgrounds — are invited to watch, listen or follow the semiannual general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this weekend.

“General conference provides an opportunity to receive personal revelation as general Church leaders give counsel and direction from the Lord,” wrote the First Presidency — President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and Presidenct Henry B. Eyring — in a Sept. 5 letter to general and local Church leaders. “We encourage all to listen to, study, ponder and apply the counsel given.”

Below is information about the October 2024 general conference schedule, in-person attendance, ways to watch or listen live and ideas to prepare.

How to watch or listen live to general conference

The five general sessions of the 194th Semiannual General Conference will originate from the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.

Each session is available in many formats, including online, through mobile apps and on smart speakers.

Online:

ChurchofJesusChrist.org/broadcasts: Sessions will be streamed live in more than 70 languages.

General Conference YouTube channel: Sessions will be streamed live in 12 languages.

BYUtv.org: all sessions will be streamed live in English.

Mobile apps:

Radio and TV:

BYUradio.org, Classical 89 and SiriusXM channel 143: All sessions will be streamed live in English.

Bonneville International: Find a cable, broadcast TV or local radio station in your area.

TuneIn: Search for “Saints Channel Talk” or “Canal Mormon.” All sessions are streamed live in English and Spanish.

BYUtv: All sessions will be streamed live in English on 154 cable providers. Check your local listing.

Smart speakers

Amazon Alexa devices and Google Assistant devices: Sessions will be streamed live in English through the Gospel Voice skill.

Decisions about gathering to watch general conference in meetinghouses will be left to the discretion of local leaders.

Attendees walk near the Conference Center during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church News will provide coverage of all sessions in English, Spanish and Portuguese, including news, talk summaries, photo galleries, session summaries and the livestreams provided by the Church. Find coverage on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.

Attending a session of general conference in-person

For the first time since 2019, the Conference Center will be at capacity for general conference.

While several areas of Temple Square continue to be closed during renovation and reconstruction, the renovated Church Office Building Plaza and adjoining Main Street Plaza reopened earlier this year.

Conference sessions will begin at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain time Sunday. Sessions generally last about two hours. The Sunday morning session will be preceded by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” 9:30 a.m. broadcast.

Attendees should be in their seats 30 minutes prior to the session. The Conference Center parking cannot accommodate all attendees, so ticket holders are encouraged to carpool, use mass transit and be aware of other parking options. The Church’s general conference notice points out that a ticket to general conference doubles as a UTA pass going to or from conference.

Those interested in standby seating should line up outside the Tabernacle 90 minutes prior to the session.

Map shows open and closed-for-construction areas of Temple Square. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How to prepare for general conference

What happened during the April 2024 general conference?

During the last session of April 2024 general conference on Sunday, April 6, President Nelson announced 15 new temples to be built throughout the world.

Also, during the Saturday afternoon session on April 5, members sustained 11 new General Authority Seventies as well as a new Sunday School general presidency. It was also announced that eight General Authority Seventies would be given emeritus status.

Twelve international musicians from 10 countries, including the first ones from Europe, sang with the Tabernacle Choir throughout the April 2024 general conference.

During the Thursday, April 4, leadership session, 64 new Area Seventies were sustained and 52 Area Seventies were identified for release on or before Aug. 1.