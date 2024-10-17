New leaders called for the Ghana Missionary Training Center

Sister missionaries chat with each other in the interior courtyard of the Ghana Missionary Training Center in Accra, Ghana.

The following new missionary training center president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in January 2025.

J. Benoit Duquette and Diane Duquette | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Benoit Duquette, 67, and Diane Duquette, five children, Vineyard 12th Ward, Vineyard Utah Stake: Ghana Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Mark O. Lords and Sister Gwen Lords. Brother and Sister Duquette are a former Vanuatu Port Vila Mission president and companion. Brother Duquette is an MTC branch president and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, branch president and missionary in the France Paris Mission. He was born in Montreal, Quebec, to Andre Joseph Arthur Duquette and Jeannine Marie Helene Paquette.

Sister Duquette is an MTC branch missionary and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, temple preparation teacher, seminary teacher, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the France Toulouse Mission. She was born in St-Timothée, Quebec, to René Joseph Wilfrid Limoges and Pierrette Marie Jeanne Pouliot.

Editor’s note: Myles Proudfoot and Julie Proudfoot, who had previously been called to serve as the Ghana Missionary Training Center president and companion, have been reassigned to serve at the Democratic Republic of the Congo Missionary Training Center.