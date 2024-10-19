Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets a young woman. Elder Soares and other Church leaders will speak to youth at a worldwide broadcast in October 2024.

The Young Men and Young Women general presidencies have posted on social media inviting youth and leaders to the upcoming worldwide broadcast for youth on Sunday, Oct. 27.

They’ve also shared more information about what to expect during the broadcast to help prepare.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak at the broadcast from the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil.

The broadcast will also include messages from Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund, which they filmed from the Hill Cumorah in Manchester, New York, during the total solar eclipse earlier this year on April 8.

The broadcast will be 27 minutes long and focus on the 2024 youth theme, “I am a disciple of Jesus Christ,” which comes from 3 Nephi 5:13 in the Book of Mormon.

President Freeman said during an Instagram live video on Young Women Worldwide with her two counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, that they hope the broadcast will be “more of an intimate conversation.”

After the broadcast, wards are encouraged to have a youth-led testimony meeting, to give each person a chance to share one thing they learned about Jesus Christ this year.

Related Story October youth worldwide broadcast will focus on the light of Jesus Christ

“And we’re hoping that even though these groups are small, that there will be a worldwide feeling of gathering,” Sister Runia said in the Instagram video. “That you’ll feel connected to the youth all over the planet.”

She also suggested “preparing your hearts” for the broadcast.

Sister Spannaus echoed that invitation: “Ponder about the things that happened during this year, when you were trying to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

She also shared her own answer to the question of the one thing she learned about Jesus Christ this year.

“I have proved Him over and over and over again,” she said. “And He — Jesus Christ — has been my strength every time.”

President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson, also posted a short video on the Young Men Worldwide account, inviting youth to watch the broadcast in groups, so they can share their testimonies of Jesus Christ afterward.

How to watch the 2024 worldwide youth broadcast

Youth and leaders are encouraged to view the broadcast on Oct. 27 or on another date that will allow as many youth as possible to attend.

The recorded broadcast will be available for local event organizers to download from Gospel Media beginning Oct. 24. Streaming will be available beginning Oct. 27.

The broadcast will be available in ASL, Cantonese, Cebuano, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan.

The event will be streamed on Oct. 27 at the following: