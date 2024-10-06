Church leaders share teachings to and for the rising generation during general conference

Youth and young adults can live up to their birthright, look forward to exciting years ahead, learn and understand doctrine, seek answers to their questions and follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, taught leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Leaders and general officers gave messages to and for children, youth and young adults during their October 2024 general conference messages.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke to parents and those who teach children the doctrine of Jesus Christ.

“We should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children,” President Eyring said in the Sunday morning session.

He said one of the surest ways to teach true doctrine — and stay far from false doctrine — is to teach simply.

“Teaching simply allows us to share the saving doctrine early on, while children remain untouched by the deceiver’s temptations that will later confront them,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hope can be found in the scriptures. Enos, Alma the Younger and the sons of Mosiah turned away from what they were taught or needed forgiveness from God.

“In their moments of crisis, they remembered the words of their parents, words of the doctrine of Jesus Christ. Remembering saved them,” President Eyring said. “Your teaching of that sacred doctrine will be remembered.”

Invitations for youth

When Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session about “burying weapons of rebellion,” he addressed the issue of speech.

“There is much conversation that is vulgar and profane, even among youth,” Elder Christofferson said. “This sort of speech is a ‘weapon of rebellion’ against God, ‘full of deadly poison’ (James 3:8).”

Instead, the For the Strength of Youth guide invites youth to say things that uplift and are powerful for good.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited youth and young adults to make the next decade a time “never to be forgotten” as exciting things are ahead in the history of the Church.

“You are here on earth now because you were selected to be here now. I believe you have the strength and capacity to be disciples of Christ in an unprecedented way,” Elder Stevenson said in his talk during the Sunday morning session.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

He invited them to actively strive to become a light unto the world of how the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ can enrich and enhance not only their lives but also the lives of their family, friends and social media followers.

This can be done through four divinely appointed responsibilities: Living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, sharing the gospel and uniting families for eternity.

He shared examples of a 10-year-old boy in Arizona who collected hundreds of jars of jelly through a JustServe project. And 600 youth in Scotland and Ireland who performed over 4,000 ordinances in the Preston England Temple.

Elder Stevenson said youth and young adults have an immense capacity to influence their peers and invite them to explore the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Making and keeping covenants

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the Saturday afternoon session shared examples of a young man and young woman who exhibited spiritual submissiveness to God in their choices.

The young man, feeling unsettled about going on a mission, felt inspired to go and serve the Lord when he listened to a senior Church leader share his own testimony and sacred experience of serving as a missionary.

After the young man returned from his mission he said, “Today, I am a new person; I have a testimony that this gospel is true and that the Church of Jesus Christ has been restored on earth.”

Said Elder Soares, “This young man chose the Lord’s way and became an example of a true disciple in every aspect.”

Elder Ulisses Shares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, walk together following the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A faithful young woman decided not to compromise her standards and dress immodestly at the fashion company where she worked.

“She not only gained the confidence of those who saw her living by the truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ, but she also preserved her job, which for a moment was in jeopardy,” Elder Soares said. “Her willingness to do what was pleasing in the sight of the Lord, rather than what worked for the world, gave her covenant confidence amidst difficult choices.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said when her granddaughter Isabelle was given a name and a blessing, her father blessed her with an understanding of the priesthood and that she would grow to learn about the blessing it would be in her life.

In her Saturday morning address, President Freeman said it is not often that a little girl is given a blessing with such wording. But then she thought, “Why not?” Like the Lord told Emma Smith in Doctrine and Covenants 25, Isabelle has the potential to become an elect lady and eventually a queen.

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women General President, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Through His priesthood ordinances and the keeping of her covenant promises, God’s power will work in and through her to help her overcome whatever life brings and become the woman God knows she can become,” President Freeman said. “This is something I want each girl in the kingdom to understand.”

On Sunday morning, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke directly to the youth about their birthright.

“Is it too much for God to expect you to live differently than His other children so you can better lead and serve them?” Brother Wilcox asked. “Not when you consider the blessings — both temporal and spiritual — that you have been given.”

This birthright is evidence of God’s love and His trust.

“Of all the people on the earth, God trusts you, the children of the covenant, ... to help with His work of bringing all His children safely home to Him,” Brother Wilcox said.

He urged the youth not to let the world change them when they were born to change the world.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | CRISTY POWELL

Growing and showing faith

In the Sunday morning session, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, taught listeners how to seek answers to spiritual questions.

Asking questions and searching for meaning is a natural and normal part of mortal experience, she said.

God’s plan of happiness is designed to help all progress even without a perfect knowledge of all things — His method of teaching is “line upon line, precept upon precept” (2 Nephi 28:30). And knowledge and intelligence are gained through obedience and diligence.

“God’s laws and commandments are not designed to be an obstacle in our life, but a powerful gateway to personal revelation and spiritual education,” Sister Browning said.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

During the Saturday afternoon session, Elder José A. Teixeira, General Authority Seventy, thanked the youth of the Church for their inspiring service, saying they have shown “remarkable courage and devotion.”

The youth have embraced family history and frequently visit the house of the Lord. They willingly devote time and energy to serve missions, reflecting their deep faith.

“They are not merely participating but leading the way in becoming disciples bonded to Jesus Christ,” Elder Teixeira said. “Their service radiates light and hope, touching countless lives.”