President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City for the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Angels heralded the birth of Jesus Christ to the world, proclaiming, “On earth peace, good will toward men,” (Luke 2:14).

That anthem — “peace, good will toward men” — is the message of Christmas, declared President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 8. “It is the dominant theme of the poets and musicians who have given us the glorious music of Christmas.”

Speaking from the pulpit in the Conference Center resplendent with poinsettias, holly berries, twinkling lights and other Christmas decor for the annual broadcast, President Oaks noted that theme is echoed in many beloved carols, such as “Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains.”

“Such words, sung countless times in our holiday activities, remind us that there is nothing new in the celebration and songs of Christmas. The message is old and familiar,” President Oaks said.

It is a message that was preached to Adam, the children of Israel and the descendants of Father Lehi. “Again and again, the prophets declared the central truths of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Again and again, they declared His command that we should love and serve Him and love and serve one another. And, he added, ‘If ye love me, keep my commandments’ (John 14:15). Repeated throughout the ages, these declarations are the most important message in all eternity. They are for us, for our benefit,” President Oaks said.

The most important things in life are repetitious, he continued. “So it is that the repetitious message of Christmas is not a message to be revised but a message to be renewed in our lives.”

Related Story Read the First Presidency’s 2024 Christmas message

‘A wonderful season’

President Oaks began his remarks during the Sunday evening broadcast by commenting on this “wonderful season of the year.”

Said President Oaks: “As we commemorate the birth of our Savior, our hearts are attuned to what is most important in our lives. Christmas makes us more aware and more grateful for the sacrifices that have been made for us.”

The Christmas season reminds individuals to think of others. “Kindliness and consideration make a comeback. The spirit of Christmas brings out the best in us,” he said.

The warmth and light of Christmas is the Light of Christ. “All who celebrate the birth of Christ — all who have what we call the ‘spirit of Christmas’ — have a portion of that light.”

More than a billion people will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, President Oaks noted. “The whole world should do so. Even in worldly terms, Jesus of Nazareth is the most important person who ever lived. He is the principal subject of prophets and poets for over 6,000 years. He is the subject of the world’s greatest music and art. He is the greatest teacher who ever lived. Most important, He is the Only Begotten Son of God the Eternal Father. He is the God to whom every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that He is our Creator and Redeemer, the Savior and God of this world.”

‘Good will to all men’

While Christmas is a time of special kindness to loved ones, “the Spirit of Christmas giving should extend beyond our circle of family and friends,” President Oaks said.

What is the meaning of “peace, good will toward men”? President Oaks asked.

The Savior taught, “Love thy neighbor as thyself” (Luke 10:27). “He even taught that we should love our enemies, bless them that curse us, do good to them that hate us, and pray for them who despitefully use us and persecute us.”

As individuals work for the goal expressed in those teachings, Christmas should be a time for forgiving, a time to heal old wounds and restore relationships that have gone awry, President Oaks said.

“‘Peace, good will toward men’ is not just a message for those for whom we already have feelings of love and affection … The heavenly hosts proclaimed good will to all men — to casual friends, to strangers, even to enemies,” President Oaks said.

Christmas is a time to remember that Father in Heaven has also offered the blessings of salvation and exaltation to all mankind on the same conditions: faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, repentance, baptism and compliance with the laws and ordinances of the gospel.

The spirit of Christmas encourages individuals to step across barriers and promote understanding and love with people of all races, creeds and national origins, President Oaks continued. “We should extend the sincere hand of fellowship to all persons, those who are and those who are not of our faith.”

The spirit with which individuals should receive the message of “peace, good will toward men” is the spirit of giving themselves in service to others, he said. “Just as Christmas celebrates the birth of Him who gave His life for all of us, so each of us should use Christmas as a time for improving the ways we give to our fellow men.”

As the generosity of the spirit of Christmas permeates individuals’ thoughts and actions, they will each be making their own contribution to the eternal goal of “peace on earth, good will toward men,” President Oaks said. “It is time for us all to do so, for every day we are one day closer to the coming of the Lord.”

President Oaks concluded by quoting “The Living Christ: The Testimony of the Apostles”:

“As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ two millennia ago, we offer our testimony of the reality of His matchless life and the infinite virtue of His great atoning sacrifice. None other has had so profound an influence upon all who have lived and will yet live upon the earth.

“We solemnly testify that His life, which is central to all human history, neither began in Bethlehem nor concluded on Calvary. He was the Firstborn of the Father, the Only Begotten Son in the flesh, the Redeemer of the world.

“We declare in words of solemnity that His priesthood and His Church have been restored upon the earth … .

“We testify that He will someday return to earth. … We bear testimony, as His duly ordained apostles ⎯ that Jesus is the Living Christ, the immortal Son of God. He is the great King Immanuel, who stands today on the right hand of His Father. … God be thanked for the matchless gift of His divine Son.”