Learn about the new leaders of historic Church sites around the U.S. — from Cove Fort to Missouri

The historical sites in Kirtland, Ohio, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

The following new historic sites presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in February 2025.

David Lee Frischknecht and Nancy Hamilton Frischknecht | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Lee Frischknecht and Nancy Hamilton Frischknecht, five children, Fruit Heights 4th Ward, Fruit Heights Utah Stake: Ohio Historic Sites, succeeding President Scott Barrick and Sister Shauna Barrick. Brother Frischknecht is a former Area Seventy, temple ordinance worker, Guatemala North Mission president, bishop, stake president and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission. He was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to Jean Miller Frischknecht and Clair E. Frischknecht.

Sister Frischknecht is a ward missionary letter writer and a former temple ordinance worker, Guatemala North Mission leader, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Whittier, California, to Colleen Ruth Page Hamilton and Earl Hodges Hamilton.

Gilman Jay Gardner and Rhonda Lorraine Lemmon Gardner | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gilman Jay Gardner and Rhonda Lorraine Lemmon Gardner, six children, Northbridge Ward, Washington Utah Buena Vista Stake: Southwest Utah Historic Sites, succeeding President Thomas Nead and Sister Pamela Nead. Brother Gardner is a temple ordinance worker and a former bishopric counselor, high councilor, elders quorum instructor, and missionary in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission and the New Zealand South Mission. He was born in Fresno, California, to Wilma Workman Gardner and Kenneth Norman Gardner.

Sister Gardner is a temple ordinance worker and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and missionary in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission. She was born in Baker, Oregon, to Mona Jean Mitchell Lemmon and Richard Mark Lemmon.

James S. Johnson and Debra Marie Fotheringham Johnson | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James S. Johnson and Debra Marie Fotheringham Johnson, three children, Greens Lake Ward, Cedar City Utah Stake: Missouri Historic Sites, succeeding President Scott Forsyth and Sister Teri Forsyth. Brother Johnson is a former temple presidency counselor, stake president, bishop, JustServe director and missionary in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. He was born in Kremmling, Colorado, to Jane Mathis Johnson and Calvin S. Johnson.

Sister Johnson is a Primary music leader and a former assistant to the temple matron, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, JustServe director and missionary in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Marilyn Elva Miles Fotheringham and Robert Bruce Fotheringham.

William Frederick Lawler and Roberta Lynn Henry Lawler | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

William Frederick Lawler and Roberta Lynn Henry Lawler, six children, Hillside Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake: Nebraska and Iowa Historic sites, succeeding President Dennis Fors and Sister Linda Fors. Brother Lawler is a mission preparation teacher and a former stake president, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the Italy Milan Mission. He was born in Rumford, Maine, to Dorothy Jean Foster Lawler and Frederick Cyril Lawler.

Sister Lawler is a Young Women adviser and mission preparation teacher and a former ward Relief Society presidency counselor, temple worker and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Pasadena, California, to Mildred Coyle Henry and Robert Henry.

Delon W. (Dee) Williams and Roxanne Larson Williams | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Delon W. (Dee) Williams and Roxanne Larson Williams, four children, Oak Hills Ward, Bountiful Utah Central Stake: Cove Fort Historic Site, succeeding President Martin Balls and Sister Pamila Balls. Brother Williams is a stake clerk and a former Nauvoo Illinois Historic Sites Mission presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Japan Tokyo Mission. He was born in Malad, Idaho, to Ila May Waldron Williams and Virgil W. Williams.

Sister Williams is a temple ordinance worker and a former missionary in the Nauvoo Illinois Historic Sites Mission, stake Young Women presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Wayzata, Minnesota, to Irene Semadeni Larson and Alan William Larson.