This week on social: Church leaders celebrate Light the World Giving Machines in various parts of the world

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the grand opening of the Light the World Giving Machines in Hong Kong on Nov. 15, 2024, and shares a post to his social media profiles with several pictures Nov. 20, 2024.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson this week on social media each shared their enthusiasm for the new Light the World Giving Machines opening in various countries around the world. The Church recently announced over 100 Giving Machine locations around the world — another way for people to serve others during the upcoming holiday season.

Elder Uchtdorf shared his experience opening the first Light the World Giving Machine in Hong Kong in a social media post Tuesday, Nov. 19. Elder Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, were joined by representatives from five local charities.

“It is wonderful to be working closely with a number of important charities in Hong Kong in this effort,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote. “The opportunity to collaborate in lighting the world with these wonderful organizations allows us to more effectively provide meals, clean water, school supplies, toys, and clothing to those truly in need.”

President Johnson, posting jointly on the Relief Society Worldwide account on Friday, Nov. 15, also shared her excitement for 106 Giving Machine locations in various parts of the world — many of which are new this year.

“When we help others find relief from their suffering, we not only bless their lives but also enrich our own. Each act of kindness is a step closer to pointing people to the Savior, who embodies love and service,” she wrote.

They were two of several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who posted on social media this week.

President Dallin H. Oaks, second counselor in the First Presidency, together with the official page of the Church of Jesus Christ, posted a video clip on Thursday, Nov. 21, from the previous general conference talk “Kingdoms of Glory” from the October 2023 general conference.

In the video, President Oaks teaches several doctrinal truths concerning the plan of salvation, including: Each child of God on earth will be resurrected and ultimately inherit a kingdom of glory, and life on earth is intended to prepare all for eventual exaltation.

“The purpose of this restored Church is to prepare God’s children for salvation in the celestial glory and for exaltation in its highest degree,” he said.

President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, together with the Church of Jesus Christ Caribbean social media page, taught how broken things are “a part of the circle of life” and how they can be mended back together, in a video posted to social media Sunday, Nov. 17.

“Wherever I go, and wherever you are, we find people who’ve had disappointments. We find people who have had heartache. We see things that are broken in our life,” said President Holland.

He then went on to explain how broken things are necessary in life — broken clouds to make rain, broken bread to feed people. Similarly, President Holland explained that heartache and trial are part of one’s process to become something greater.

“One of the reasons that it works is because we offer a sacrifice that’s also broken, and ours is a broken heart and a contrite spirit. If we will be that humble, ... we’re going to be healed, too. We’re going to be put back together.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, wrote about the importance of temple covenants, specifically how they create everlasting relationships, in a social media post Wednesday, Nov. 21.

“Covenants are not merely commitments we make to God; they are divine assurances given to us,” she wrote.

“Through covenants, we receive promises of protection, guidance, and power. These sacred agreements align us with God’s will, invite His presence into our lives, and allow us to progress spiritually.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, while in Leça da Palmeira, Portugal, taught an object lesson with a lighthouse in a video shared on Tuesday, Nov. 19. He and his wife previously served as mission leaders there.

Elder Soares explained how he used to bring missionaries to that exact spot and show them how the lighthouse guided the way for boats navigating in the ocean to find their way to shore. Similarly, Elder Soares taught them how they could be a light for those seeking to find Jesus Christ.

“This is a special place for me and has a special room in my heart,” said Elder Soares in the video.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, while speaking to recently returned missionaries in the Philippines, encouraged them to apply Christ’s infinite Atonement in their own lives and not to think of themselves as unworthy or undeserving of such a gift.

“Our Father in Heaven sent His Son to atone, to help, to heal and to demonstrate the pure love of our Father in Heaven, His extraordinary gifts and His yearning to have us all home,” Elder Kearon said in the video posted on Monday, Nov. 18.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, together with the Book of Mormon social media page, wrote here thoughts about the prophet Moroni.

“In a world filled with hatred, sin, and war, Moroni repeatedly beckons us to come unto Jesus Christ. This is the same name that was recorded in the treasured and preserved sacrament prayers and sacred priesthood ordinances,” she wrote in a reel posted on Monday, Nov. 18.

She went on to show how throughout the book of Moroni, his pleadings with the reader to turn to Christ become more and more powerful.

“To Moroni, Faith in Jesus Christ is the answer!” wrote Sister Wright.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared in a social media post Thursday, Nov. 21, how descendants of Joseph Smith Sr. and Lucy Mack Smith hold a reunion every year.

“I got to speak to this group of descendants not long ago, and it was a very special moment for me. I talked about visiting the Joseph Smith birthplace earlier this year and how grateful I am for the special parents and siblings that welcomed Joseph Smith into the world,” wrote Brother Wilcox. “Most of the things that I love most about the Savior Jesus Christ I have learned from Joseph Smith.”